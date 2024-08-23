Junior Cycling Event Stages Changed Due To Speed Limit On Race Route
Date
8/23/2024 1:08:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Organisers have said a cycling race has been shortened and
rerouted due to Wales' 20mph default speed limit.
Three of the five stages of the Junior Tour of Wales, which starts
today, have been changed as support vehicles would not be able to
keep up with the riders without speeding, Azernews reports, citing
BBC.
The race's finish has also been moved from Nantgaredig,
Carmarthenshire, the home of three-time Olympic cycling medallist
Emma Finucane.
The Welsh government said it had worked with organisers to make
sure the race could go ahead safely.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108592443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.