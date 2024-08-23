Junior Cycling Event Stages Changed Due To Speed Limit On Race Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Organisers have said a cycling race has been shortened and rerouted due to Wales' 20mph default speed limit.

Three of the five stages of the Junior Tour of Wales, which starts today, have been changed as support would not be able to keep up with the riders without speeding, Azernews reports, citing BBC.

The race's finish has also been moved from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, the home of three-time Olympic cycling medallist Emma Finucane.

The Welsh said it had worked with organisers to make sure the race could go ahead safely.