Positive Outlook For Brazil’S Sugar Exports

São Paulo – The international sugar outlook is favorable for producing countries, and demand for Brazilian sugar remains strong. This information comes from the sugarcane harvest estimate released by Brazilian agency Conab on Thursday (22). Brazil primarily produces sugar from sugarcane and is expected to harvest the second-largest sugarcane crop in history during the 2024-25 season, with 689.8 million tonnes.

Between April and July, Brazil exported 11.6 million tonnes of sugar, according to data from the of trade. This volume was 27.1% higher than the amount shipped during the same period of the previous harvest. Revenue reached USD 5.6 billion, an increase of nearly 24%.

According to Conab, the outlook for the coming months is that favorable prices for producers will persist, as a decline in production is projected in Asia. Brazil is expected to produce 46 million tonnes of sugar from the 2024-25 harvest, an increase of 0.7% compared to the previous period, which would be a record if Conab's estimates are confirmed.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Claudio Neves/Ports of Paraná

