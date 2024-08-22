Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Expanding Influence In The Global Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) recently announced that its collaborator, Latin America Partners (“LEP”), an emerging leader and an independent E&P company involved in exploring significant hydrocarbon reserves in Latin America, has expanded its team.“LEP is guided by Dinesh Kumar Sarraf, the chairman of the board... He leads a team of distinguished experts who, for decades, have been actively involved in global oil and exploration. This team has since expanded following a recent strategic addition. As GEMXX announced in a recent news release, Ali S. Abood has joined the board of Latin Energy Partners. The addition, GEMXX notes, aligns with its commitment to strengthening its investment portfolio and expanding its influence in the global energy sector... Abood brings a wealth of experience in international business, finance and consultancy,” a recent article reads.

“His extensive experience and proven track record in securing significant business relationships and funding will be invaluable as we continue to expand our investments in the energy sector. We are confident that Mr. Abood's leadership and insights will drive substantial growth and success for Latin Energy Partners,” Richard Clowater, CEO of GEMXX, is quoted as saying.

To view the full article, visit

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. The company is strategically expanding its business model to include private equity funding for the exploration of potential giant and super-giant oil fields in Latin America. This new business channel represents a calculated move to identify rare, overlooked or underexplored basins believed to contain substantial oil reserves. With a global reach and a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, GEMXX Corporation is well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for its shareholders. For more information about the company, visit GEMXX Corporation .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at

