Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 107.3 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.08%

The Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Size was Valued at USD 59.45 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 107.3 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting Companies covered: Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Pak International, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., International Paper Company, Winpak Limited, Amhil North America, WestRock Company, Dart Container Corporation, and other key companies.

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market Size is to Grow from USD 59.45 Billion in 2023 to USD 107.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.08% during the projected period.









Sustainable foodservice packaging is designed to be environmentally friendly and reduce the impact on our planet. It uses materials that are recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable, aiming to cut down on waste and pollution. Unlike traditional packaging that often relies on single-use plastics, sustainable options include recycled paper, plant-based fibers, and biodegradable plastics. These materials break down more easily or can be processed to reduce landfill waste. Additionally, sustainable packaging typically requires less energy and fewer resources to produce compared to conventional packaging. By choosing sustainable packaging, businesses can help conserve the environment, meet regulations, and appeal to eco-conscious consumers. This shift reflects a broader trend in the foodservice industry towards more responsible practices and supports a circular economy, where materials are continuously reused and recycled. As environmental awareness grows, sustainable foodservice packaging is becoming essential for creating an eco-friendlier future for food consumption and disposal. The growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products propels the market forward. As people become more aware of environmental issues such as plastic pollution and climate change, they are actively looking for companies that use sustainable packaging. Consumers are increasingly likely to support companies that prioritize reducing their environmental impact, such as those that use recyclable, compostable, or renewable packaging. This shift in consumer preferences is driving companies to adopt sustainable packaging solutions in order to meet customer expectations and remain competitive. As a result, the demand for sustainable foodservice packaging is increasing, fueling market growth and encouraging more businesses to adopt environmentally friendly practices. However, the high cost of eco-friendly materials, as well as the complexity of integration challenges, make sustainable foodservice packaging difficult to implement.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Paper, and Aluminum Foil), By Packaging Type (Boxes & Cartons, Plates, Trays, Clamshells, Bowls, and Pouches & Sachets), By End-users (Quick Service Restaurants, Café & Kiosks, and Full Service Restaurants), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The paper segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global sustainable foodservice packaging market during the projected period.

Based on the material, the sustainable foodservice packaging market is divided into plastic, paper, and aluminum foil. Among these, t he paper segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the sustainable foodservice packaging market during the projected period. Paper's low cost and low environmental impact have contributed to its rapid growth in this sector. Many leading companies prefer paper for sustainable food service packaging because it is compostable and does not produce microplastics, making it easy to recycle. These benefits, combined with a general preference for environmentally friendly materials, are propelling the sustainable packaging market forward.

The boxes & cartons segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Based on the packaging type, the global sustainable foodservice packaging market is categorized into boxes & cartons, plates, trays, clamshells, bowls, and pouches & sachets. Among these, the boxes & cartons segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Boxes and cartons are popular in the sustainable foodservice packaging market because they provide excellent protection during transportation. They are also environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and simple to use, which appeals to many businesses. These recyclable and biodegradable boxes and cartons have a low environmental impact while accommodating a wide range of food items. Their ability to keep products safe, as well as their sustainability, make them an excellent choice for businesses and consumers seeking effective and environmentally conscious packaging solutions.

The quick service restaurants segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period.

Based on the end-users, the global sustainable foodservice packaging market is categorized into quick service restaurants, café & kiosks, and full service restaurants. Among these, t he quick service restaurants segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period. Fast-food establishments are designed to provide affordable meals quickly, distinguishing them from traditional restaurants. They typically have limited table service and self-service options, catering to the need for quick dining. The growing consumer preference for healthy, affordable, and easily accessible food is driving the segment's growth. Furthermore, fast-food chains' uniform standards for hygiene, ambiance, accessibility, and quick service contribute to their popularity and growth. These characteristics make fast-food restaurants an appealing option for people seeking efficient and cost-effective dining solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global sustainable foodservice packaging market over the forecast period .

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global sustainable foodservice packaging market over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the foodservice sector in countries such as China and India, fueled by their large populations and developing economies, is significantly increasing demand for sustainable packaging. As food consumption in these countries rises and environmental awareness grows, businesses are increasingly adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions. This shift toward sustainable options is helping to meet consumer expectations and regulatory pressures, resulting in an increase in regional growth.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global sustainable foodservice packaging market during the projected period. Governments in the region are enacting regulations and incentives to encourage businesses to adopt more sustainable practices, such as reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclable or compostable materials. This regulatory support is complemented by a growing corporate commitment to sustainability, with many leading companies investing in packaging innovations that reduce environmental impact. As a result, the market for sustainable foodservice packaging is rapidly expanding, fueled by both legislative actions and the proactive efforts of businesses committed to reducing their environmental footprint.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key Vendors in the Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market Size Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Pak International, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., International Paper Company, Winpak Limited, Amhil North America, WestRock Company, Dart Container Corporation, and other key companies.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, WestRock Company announced plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington, to meet growing demand from regional customers in the Pacific Northwest. In order to meet its sustainability objectives, the new plant will serve every industry segment and market in the Pacific Northwest. The new plant is intended to replace the company's current corrugated operations in Longview.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global sustainable foodservice packaging market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Material



Plastic

Paper Aluminum Foil

Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Packaging Type



Boxes & Cartons

Plates

Trays

Clamshells

Bowls Pouches & Sachets

Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market, By End- users



Quick Service Restaurants

Café & Kiosks Full Service Restaurants

Global Sustainable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

