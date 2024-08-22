TRREB Statement On Death Of Markham REALTOR® Anita Mui

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Board (TRREB) is deeply saddened by the tragic news surrounding the of Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui, a Member of our REALTOR® community. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.



We understand that the York Regional and the Ontario Provincial Police are actively investigating this matter as a criminal case. TRREB has full confidence in the police forces handling this investigation and expects that their diligent efforts will lead to a resolution that provides much-needed answers and reassures both the REALTOR® community and the public.

At this time, TRREB has not received any information indicating an increased risk to REALTORS® in the course of their professional activities. However, we remain vigilant and are closely monitoring the situation. We continue to emphasize the importance of safety and routinely share REALTOR® safety tips with our Members to ensure they are equipped with the best practices for their protection.

TRREB urges anyone with information relevant to this case to come forward to assist the ongoing investigation. We remain committed to supporting our Members and ensuring their safety in all aspects of their professional lives.

Jennifer Pearce

TRREB President

Media Inquiries:

Maria Karafilidis , Manager, Public Affairs ... 416-443-8139

