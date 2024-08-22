(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electron microscope

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

8.09%

during the forecast period.

Rising need for root-cause failure analysis

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased demand for lvems. However,

high product cost and heavy excise duties

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Semiconductors, Life sciences, Material sciences, and Nanotechnology), Technology (SEM, TEM, and DBEM), End-user (Industries, Institutions, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, COXEM Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., HOVERLABS, JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., TESCAN GROUP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Topcon Corp., and UNISOKU Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The electron microscope market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for low-voltage electron microscopes (LVEMs), particularly in life sciences, material science, pathology, and nanomaterials applications. LVEMs operate at a lower voltage (less than 25kV) than high-voltage electron microscopes (HVEMs), making them suitable for installation in any lab. Their advantages include being compact, cost-effective, and causing minimal damage to specimens, especially those with a low atomic number. LVEMs, such as Delong America's LVEM5 and LVEM25, offer multiple modes and can function as a TEM, SEM, STEM, or DBEM. Although LVEMs have lower magnification capabilities compared to HVEMs, their affordability and versatility make them an essential addition to research facilities. Technavio anticipates the global electron microscope market to continue expanding due to the rising demand for these innovative microscopes.



The Electron Microscope market is thriving with trends like digital microscopy and high-resolution imaging. Improvements in image resolution help eliminate distorted images, ensuring better quality control. Open-source software and closed-source software are popular choices for skilled professionals in various industries. Neuronstudio and L-measure are leading software solutions. Physicists and laboratory technicians in sectors like surface physics, surface analyses, and nanotechnology research use these microscopes for magnification, depth of field, and topographical, morphological, compositional information. Industries like gemology, metallurgy, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, semiconductor and electronics, textiles, natural resources, aeronautics, automotive, apparel, pharmaceutical, industrial failure analysis, process control, and life science rely on Electron Microscopes for their specific needs. Super-resolution microscopy, artificial intelligence-based imaging, and correlative microscopy are the latest advancements. Trade regulations ensure safety and ethical use. Electron Microscopes are essential scientific instruments for disease diagnostics, biological sciences, healthcare facilities, and alternative imaging technologies.



Market

Challenges



The electron microscope market involves significant upfront costs, making sales to research institutions heavily reliant on government and corporate funding. This funding, however, is subject to change and can create market uncertainty. Additionally, import duties and taxes, such as customs duties, levied by various governments on electron microscopes add to the final product price. These taxes serve as revenue generation strategies for governments. In some countries, the same government that funds research institutions imposes these taxes. The taxation can take the form of direct or indirect taxes, with rates varying from 11% in the US to 17% in Brazil. An increase in taxes and duties raises the overall cost of electron microscopes, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Electron Microscope Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the Lifesciences segment. Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) are driving innovation, with educational institutions and nanotech research leading the way. Funding for nanotechnology, semiconductors, material sciences, and life sciences is increasing, fueling the development of new nanomaterials and nanotechnology-based devices. Challenges include the need for high resolution power, advanced features like surface topography analysis, and the involvement of quality control personnel. The semiconductor industry relies on electron microscopes for failure analysis, detection, and lithography. Nanotechnology applications include imaging at the atomic scale, and the development of new microscopes like cryo-electron microscopy, digitization, and live-cell imaging. Rising technological advancements are leading to super resolution, high throughput methods, expansion microscopes, scanning helium microscopes, and multi-view microscopes. Clinical trials, pathology, diagnosis of diseases like toxicology and forensics, immune electron microscopy, and cryo-electron microscopy are all benefiting from these advancements. The market is expected to continue expanding as new applications and integrated microscopy workflows emerge.

Segment Overview



This electron microscope market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Semiconductors

1.2 Life sciences

1.3 Material sciences 1.4 Nanotechnology



2.1 SEM

2.2 TEM 2.3 DBEM



3.1 Industries

3.2 Institutions 3.3 Others



4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Middle East and Africa 4.5 South America

1.1

Semiconductors-

The Electron Microscope Market has experienced steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as semiconductor, materials science, and biotechnology. These microscopes provide high-resolution images, enabling advancements in research and development. Key players include FEI Company, JEOL Ltd., and Carl Zeiss AG, who invest in innovation and expansion to meet market needs. The market's future looks promising with ongoing technological advancements and growing applications.

Research Analysis

The Electron Microscope Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the Lifesciences segment, driven by the increasing demand for high-resolution imaging in research and development. Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) are a popular choice due to their ability to provide detailed images of various surfaces, including skinny wafers in the semiconductor industry and nanotech research. Product innovation is a key factor in the market's expansion, with new technologies such as expansion microscopes, scanning helium microscopes, and multi-view microscopes gaining popularity. High throughput methods and integrated microscopy workflows are also driving efficiency and productivity in the market. Digital microscopy and image resolution continue to be important areas of focus, with advancements in technology helping to minimize distorted images. Import-Export Analysis reveals that the market is global in nature, with key application niches including biologics and transmission electron microscopes. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is also transforming the market, enabling faster and more accurate image analysis.

Market Research Overview

The Electron Microscope Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising technological advancement in various industries, particularly in the lifesciences segment. Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) are gaining popularity for their ability to provide high-resolution images of surface topography and morphological, compositional information at the atomic scale. Nanotech research, semiconductors, material sciences, and nanomaterials are some key areas driving the market's growth. Product innovation is a major trend, with new features such as digitization, live-cell imaging, super resolution, high throughput methods, expansion microscopes, scanning helium microscopes, multi-view microscopes, and integrated microscopy workflows. Educational institutions are also investing in electron microscopes for research and teaching purposes. Funding for nanotechnology-based research and development is another growth driver, particularly in the areas of nanotechnology, lithography, coating, failure analysis, detection, semiconductor devices, and nanotechnology-based devices. The market caters to various industries, including lifesciences, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, semiconductor and electronics, textiles, natural resources industries, aeronautics, automotive, apparel, and industrial failure analysis. Quality control personnel in these industries rely on electron microscopes for surface physics and surface analyses, magnification, depth of field, and high-resolution imaging. The market also offers open-source and closed-source software solutions such as Neuronstudio and L-measure, which are preferred by skilled professionals, including physicists and laboratory technicians. The market's growth is further fueled by the increasing demand for atomic force scanning, cryo-electron microscopy, and correlative microscopy in fields such as gemology, metallurgy, and forensics. Clinical trials, pathology, diagnosis of diseases, toxicology, and immune electron microscopy are some other applications driving the market's growth. Despite the market's potential, challenges such as distorted images, quality control, and the high cost of electron microscopes and associated equipment remain. However, ongoing research and development efforts are addressing these challenges, ensuring the market's continued growth.

