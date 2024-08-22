Ultdata For Ios V10 Released: Redefining The Standards In Iphone Data Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tenorshare, a leading software provider, is proud to announce the release of the brand new UltData for V10. This update not only solidifies Tenorshare's leadership in the data recovery field but also sets a new standard.

What's New in Tenorshare Ultdata for iOS V10?

UltData for iOS V10 Released

One of the most notable improvements in this iPhone data recovery software is its completely redesigned user interface. The design team divide the interface into distinct modules for different recovery options. For instance, have a dedicated area for retrieving files from native apps and another for recovering data from third-party apps like Instagram, with clear descriptions for each section. This is why UltData is easier to navigate compared to other alternatives. You can access and use the features you need with just one click. Once a specific recovery option is selected, the tool provides detailed guidance to help users smoothly complete the data recovery process.

"Our goal with UltData for iOS V10 was to create a tool that not only provide high-quality iPhone data recovery but also exceeds our users' expectations in terms of usability," said Daniel, marketing director at Tenorshare. "We listened to our customers, and their feedback was instrumental in shaping this new version."

Key Features of Tenorshare Ultdata for iOS V10

There are many data recovery software for iPhone in the market, but UltData for iOS is clearly the winner. Now, let's take a closer look at the highlights of this best iPhone data recovery software:



Recovers files directly from iOS devices without any backup.

Selectively restores data from iCloud and iTunes backups without needing to reset your iPhone.

Supports recovery of over 35 data types, such as photos, messages, contacts, notes, and more.

Regains lost data from third-party apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, LINE, etc.

Provides a preview feature to help users verify data Integrity.

No technical knowledge required; a user-friendly tool for everyone. Offers advanced features like system repair and backup & restore.

With a 98% success rate, UltData can be your go-to choice when choosing data recovery software for iPhone.

Compatibility and Pricing

Tenorshare Ultdata for iOS V10 is fully compatible with Windows and macOS. There are three pricing available, with prices ranging from $45.95 to $65.95. Currently, Tenorshare is offering a 20% discount, allowing home users to purchase this iPhone data recovery software at a more affordable price. For more price checking and information, you can visit:

About Tenorshare

Over the past decade, UltData for iOS has consistently been recognized as one of the best iPhone data recovery software in the industry. Tenorshare, the creator behind this powerful tool, has garnered widespread acclaim from millions of users across 150 countries. Apart from iPhone data recovery, Tenorshare also offers a variety of innovative software solutions, including system repair, password recovery, data transfer, and more.

