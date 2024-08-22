QSL Cup Draw: Al Rayyan To Face Al Duhail, Al Arabi In Group Stage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Title contenders Al Duhail, Al Rayyan and Al Arabi were drawn together in the same group as the draw for the QSL Cup took place in Doha yesterday.

Qatar SC, Al Ahli and Al Shahania are also the part of tough Group A in the that begins on August 30.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) conducted the draw at its headquarters in Al Bidda Tower, in the presence of Ahmed Salman Al Adsani and Director of Competitions Department at QSL, Ahmed Abdullah Al Sayed, Head of Operations at QSL, and club representatives.

The Group B includes Al Gharafa, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Shamal and Al Khor. The competing clubs were divided into two groups based on their final standings in the 2023-2024 season league championship.

It may be noted that Al Sadd apologised for not playing in the tournament.

The Technical Meeting for the tournament was also held in the presence of representatives of QSL, competing clubs and Referees Department of Qatar Football Association.

The tournament's conditions and regulations were reviewed, organisational procedures were discussed and guidelines for match day operations were emphasised.

Team kits (main and reserve) were also finalised.

Draw

Group A: Al Rayyan, Al Arabi, Al Duhail, Qatar SC, Al Ahli, Al Shahania

Group B: Al Gharafa, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor