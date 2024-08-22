Azercell Meets With Olympic Champions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 21st, Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of“Azercell Telecom” LLC, met with medalists at the Olympic Games in Paris - judo Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev. The meeting was held with the participation of Judo Federation and Azercell representatives.

"We closely followed every performance of the Azerbaijani national team with great anticipation. The success of our judokas at the Olympic Games proved their excellence and dedication. Your victories filled us with pride as the flag of Azerbaijan was raised high in Paris. Thank you for your incredible performance and remarkable victory!”, said Zarina Zeynalova, congratulating athletes.

Z. Zeynalova also emphasized the ongoing collaboration between Azercell and the Judo Federation: "For nearly three years, our company has been a proud partner of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we are dedicated to advancing sports development in our country and improving societal welfare through this partnership. Our successful collaboration has contributed to the continuous success of our judokas in prestigious international competitions. Additionally, our joint initiatives, such as "White Suits Girls”, "I Promise!" and "This is the Way” have effectively addressed critical issues including the promotion of a healthy lifestyle among girls, the prevention of early marriages, protection of children's rights, and the fight against drug abuse. These achievements highlight the effectiveness and importance of our partnership".

During the meeting, the Olympic champions were enrolled in Azercell's "SuperSən" tariff package. Following the meeting, the gold medalist met with Azercell employees.

The leading mobile operator of the country extends its heartfelt congratulations to our athletes, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and the entire Azerbaijani nation! Hidayat and Zelim, we look forward to witnessing your continued success and reaching even greater heights!