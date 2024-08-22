Azercell Meets With Olympic Champions
On August 21st, Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of“Azercell
Telecom” LLC, met with Gold medalists at the Olympic Games in Paris
- judo athletes Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev. The meeting
was held with the participation of Judo Federation and Azercell
representatives.
"We closely followed every performance of the Azerbaijani
national team with great anticipation. The success of our judokas
at the Olympic Games proved their excellence and dedication. Your
victories filled us with pride as the flag of Azerbaijan was raised
high in Paris. Thank you for your incredible performance and
remarkable victory!”, said Zarina Zeynalova, congratulating
athletes.
Z. Zeynalova also emphasized the ongoing collaboration between
Azercell and the Judo Federation: "For nearly three years, our
company has been a proud partner of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.
As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we are dedicated to
advancing sports development in our country and improving societal
welfare through this partnership. Our successful collaboration has
contributed to the continuous success of our judokas in prestigious
international competitions. Additionally, our joint initiatives,
such as "White Suits Girls”, "I Promise!" and "This is the Way”
have effectively addressed critical issues including the promotion
of a healthy lifestyle among girls, the prevention of early
marriages, protection of children's rights, and the fight against
drug abuse. These achievements highlight the effectiveness and
importance of our partnership".
During the meeting, the Olympic champions were enrolled in
Azercell's "SuperSən" tariff package. Following the meeting, the
gold medalist met with Azercell employees.
The leading mobile operator of the country extends its heartfelt
congratulations to our athletes, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation,
and the entire Azerbaijani nation! Hidayat and Zelim, we look
forward to witnessing your continued success and reaching even
greater heights!
