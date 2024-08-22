Pinellas County Children Benefit At 20Th Annual Fashions With Flair Fashion Show

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV), has announced that tickets are still available for the annual Fashions with Flair Show and Silent Auction. The event will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the historic Fort Harrison in Clearwater, Florida. The event begins at 12:00pm and ends at 3:00pm. A gourmet lunch, raffle drawings, a silent auction and a fashion show are on the agenda.



If purchased before August 31st, tickets are $50 for General Admission and $65 for VIP seats. The Fort Harrison is located at 210 South Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater.



"As the event is sponsored by the Church of Scientology, the funds from all the ticket sales, silent auction and raffle prize drawings will go to the annual Winter Wonderland and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League (PAL)," said Event Chair Joanie Sigal. "So, while we celebrate an afternoon of being together and enjoying wonderful fashions, the long-term benefits for Pinellas County's kids are really what this event is all about. In the Way to Happiness, L. Ron Hubbard wrote a precept dedicated to the idea of 'Love and Help Children' and this is something that we ascribe to.”



Winter Wonderland brings more than 10,000 children and families to a pop-up winter village every December. Produced by the Clearwater Community Volunteers, Winter Wonderland also serves as a food and toy drive for families in need in Pinellas County.



Pinellas PAL provides a safe place for children in Lealman, an unincorporated town located just north of St. Petersburg. Two episodes of teen violence this past year in Lealman highlight the need for places for youth to go to after school.



“Lealman has lower income levels and higher numbers of single-parent families then the rest of Florida,” said Sigal.“The families that are making a go of it deserve a place for their kids to learn, to play sports and to build a healthy future – Pinellas PAL is exactly that place.”



