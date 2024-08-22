Lutheran Life Communities Combines Spirituality With Positive Aging In September's 'Aging Gracefully' Sunday Series

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Lutheran Life Communities is hosting an“Aging Gracefully” sermon series at all four of their Chicagoland locations this September, focusing on the Five G's of Aging: Gather, Grow, Give, Go, and Gratitude. This enriching series is non-denominational and open to all. The Sunday series will be held weekly starting September 8 at the four Lutheran Life Communities: Luther Oaks, Pleasant View, Wittenberg Village, and Lutheran Home. Each sermon will be followed by a social hour.







“I think we're all seeking positivity, inspiration, and answers as we age, which is why I love working for Lutheran Life Communities. They invest significantly in a spiritual program serving team members and residents of all backgrounds. We meet everyone where they are, dedicating each day to serving others with grace,” said Reverend Cory A. Wielert, Corporate Director of Spiritual Care/Chaplain for Lutheran Life Communities.

The sermon series supports the Lutheran Life Communities mission of empowering vibrant, Grace-Filled living across all generations and aims to provide residents and attendees from the greater community with spiritual nourishment and guidance. Each week, residents and community guests will come together to explore a topic, fostering a sense of community, spiritual growth, and gratitude.

Gather – September 8

The series begins with a focus on“Gather,” encouraging people to come together, build connections, and strengthen their communal bonds. The sermons will highlight the significance of fellowship and the joy found in shared experiences.

Grow – September 15

The following week, the“Grow” sermon will inspire individuals to continue their personal and spiritual development. It will emphasize lifelong learning and the importance of nurturing one's faith.

Give – September 22

In the“Give” sermons, pastors will explore the value of generosity and the impact of giving back to their community. This session will underscore the fulfillment and purpose derived from acts of kindness and service.

Go and Gratitude – September 29

Concluding the series, the“Go” and“Gratitude” sermons focus on staying active and engaged and sharing the power of thankfulness. Attendees will reflect on the blessings in their lives and the importance of maintaining a grateful heart.

This sermon series concludes with the kick-off of Spiritual Care Week in October celebrating the dedicated service of those who provide spiritual guidance and support in Lutheran Life Communities. Lutheran Life Communities will celebrate the deep appreciation for their pastors and clergy who tirelessly serve their communities, offering spiritual leadership and unwavering support.

“We are thrilled to offer this sermon series to both our residents and the broader community,” added Wielert.“The Five G's of Aging provide a holistic approach to embracing the aging process with grace and dignity. We look forward to the meaningful discussions and spiritual growth that will emerge from these weekly gatherings.”

All residents, family members, and community members are invited to participate in the inspiring series each Sunday in September at one of the Lutheran Life Communities locations: Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa, Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, and Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights.

About Lutheran Life Communities:

Lutheran Life Communities is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded over 130 years ago. Modernized to meet the needs of today's older adults, it serves more than 1,100 people in its three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities or CCRCs). Each campus showcases a distinctive character, but they are united under one mission: empowering vibrant, Grace-Filled living across all generations. Its Life Plan locations include Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa, and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. They also operate a multigenerational Lutheran Home health services community in Arlington Heights, featuring Shepherd's Flock Childcare Center and Cherished Place Adult Day Club for stay-at-home seniors giving much-needed respite to their caregivers.

