Affluent Medical to attend German Fall in Frankfurt in September 2024

Affluent Medical to attend German Fall Conference

in Frankfurt in September 2024



Aix-en-Provence, August 22, 2024 – 7:30 am – Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 – Ticker:

AFME -“Affluent”), a French clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical devices, today announced that the Company will attend the annual German Fall Conference 2024 which will be held in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, from September 2nd to 3rd, 2024. The German Fall Conference, organized by Equity Forum, brings together selected financial analysts, investors, financial journalists, and other capital market players. Around 60 listed companies from Germany and abroad will present their latest updates, business figures and outlooks for the following financial year. The presentation of Affluent Medical will take place on Tuesday , September 03, from 2:30 to 3:10pm CEST . Chief Financial Officer Christophe de Vregille will talk about Affluent Medical's latest achievements and give an overview of the Company's growth plans, upcoming milestones, and financial goals. He will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors during the event. “Affluent has met some significant milestones during the past year: Artus, our medical device for the treatment of urinary incontinence, has been successfully activated in the first patients, and our ongoing clinical studies for our structural heart products Epygon and KaliosTM continue their progress. For the latter, we have recently achieved an important validation by signing multiple agreements with the global leader in structural heart innovation, Edwards Lifesciences, who is now also an important strategic partner and new shareholder in our growing company. These agreements provide us with the financial means to further advance the development of our cutting-edge devices to alleviate some of the most pressing disease burdens in cardiology and urology”, said Christophe de Vregille .

About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, one of the world's leading causes of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, minimally invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are all currently in ongoing human clinical studies. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products in 2026, directly or indirectly. For more information, visit

Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL



Sébastien LADET

Chief Executive Officer

... SEITOSEI

Financial communications / press relations

Ghislaine

GASPARETTO / Jennifer

JULLIA

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

... /

... PRIMATICE

Media relations France

Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS

+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95

... MC SERVICES AG

Media relations Europe

Caroline BERGMANN / Kirsten RÜHL

+49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16

...



