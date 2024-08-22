(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Guangxi Polytechnic of (GXPC), the sole public-vocational college of construction in Guangxi, has nurtured a multitude of construction engineering professionals and is acclaimed as the“Cradle of Craftsmanship” and“Talent Base for Construction”. To enhance its international standing, GXPC shares its cutting-edge architectural education expertise with ASEAN countries. It focuses on establishing training bases for construction talent, facilitating talent exchange programs, and enriching cultural interactions among students. These initiatives have garnered widespread acclaim from international partners.

I Collaboration: A New Chapter

GXPC has conducted a webinar with the University of Science, Engineering and Technology (USET), Gambia, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the 2023 China-ASEAN Vocational Education Exhibition and Forum. Considered as a positive practice of the“Belt and Road” initiative, GXPC's first cooperation attempt with African universities is aiming to promote the training of engineering talents in West Africa.

Additionally, an offline seminar and MOU signing with the University of Semarang (USM), Indonesia, have also been accomplished, marking a substantial step in the cooperation between GXPC and USM in international education. The two parties will carry out exchanges and cooperation on short-term exchanges of students, teacher development training, scientific research and academic exchanges, joint talent training and other aspects.

II International Educational Exchange and Cooperation

GXPC successfully held a week-long“2023 International TVET Educators' Empowerment Camp,” experts, teachers, and scholars from USET in Gambia, USM and Pancasakti University in Indonesia, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, National Technical Technology Institute and the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization Regional Centre for Technical Education Development (SEAMEO TED) in Cambodia had been engaged in face-to-face in-depth exchanges and learning with the leaderships and frontline teachers from the 7 faculties in GXPC.

The theme of this training camp was focused on architecture-related professional content and how to improve teachers' teaching ability through international cooperation. It organized a variety of rich exchanges and observations, including:

(1) Sharing of teaching experiences

(2) Oversea teacherlectures

(3) Faculty introduction, includingmajor-group and majors

(4) Visits to training rooms and bases

(5) On-site teaching observations

(6) Presentations of research outcomes, etc

These activities facilitated in-depth professional exchanges, significantly enhanced the college's teaching quality and the level of international talent cultivation and paved new ways for future international cooperation and exchange.

III. Exploration and Innovation in Educational Models

The college, in collaboration with SEAMEO TED, has conducted six online training courses on two special topics opening for ASEAN countries.

Three teachers from the School of Art and Design presented three sessions to ASEAN students and teachers on the theme of“Traditional Decoration in Gaeml Ethnic Architecture of Guangxi”: (1) Analysis and Inheritance of Traditional Architecture of Guangxi; (2) The Application of Regional Culture in Modern Interior Decoration Design; and (3) Integrating Guangxi Traditional Ethnic Decorations with Contemporary Interior Construction Techniques. Three young teachers from the School of Information Technology focused on the science-technology frontier, delivered the special training courses: (1) Metaverse: Concepts, Risks & Future; (2) Cloud Computing Foundation: Service Types, Key Technologies, and Deployment;(3) Extended Reality (XR) Tech: The Application in Architecture & Interior Related Fields.

Two special topics consisting of six lectures were conducted entirely in English for overseas students, scholars, and industry professionals, attracting approximately 660 participants. These two series of courses demonstrated the school's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry development and leveraging Guangxi's distinctive advantages. They showcased the exploration of innovative teaching models and the continuous deepening of international influence enhancement. The school aims to build the“GXPC Vocational Education” brand and the charm of Chinese vocational education for ASEAN.

IV people- to-people Exchange and Cultural Understanding

The college organized International Youth Talk event, themed at“Pure Waterscape: A Global Outlook on Current Water Resources and Anticipated Challenges”. It brought together young college students and professionals from 12 countries. Nearly a hundred teachers and students participated in this exchange event between Chinese and foreign students through both online and offline venues. Among them, nine speaking teams came from Guangxi Polytechnic of Construction, National Institute of Technical Education in Cambodia, University of Semarang in Indonesia, Institute of Technology of Cambodia, Capiz State University in the Philippines, and Champasak University in Laos. The participation of these institutions has deepened the connections and strengthened relationships with GXPC.

International Youth Talk is like a brilliant rainbow, connecting different countries and cultures, and showcasing the power and charm of international cooperation. This event not only enriched the educational experiences of the college's educators and students but also deepened mutual understanding and respect between Chinese and foreign cultures. It also enhanced the cultivation of international talents and the improvement of educational quality at the college, making a positive contribution to building a more open, inclusive, and interconnected world.







