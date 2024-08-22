Crown Prince Receives Top Tawjihi Achievers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday received top General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) achievers for the 2023-2024 academic year, at Al Husseiniya Palace.His Royal Highness congratulated the students on their success, and spoke with them about their plans to pursue education in various disciplines.Crown Prince Al Hussein urged them to continue exerting their utmost efforts during their time at university, given the significance of these years in determining their future.The Crown Prince said that learning and gaining knowledge is an ongoing process, which requires students to continuously hone their skills in accordance with labour market needs.His Royal Highness also encouraged the students to benefit from innovation incubators and volunteerism opportunities at universities.Speaking to the top students of the vocational education stream, the Crown Prince said non-conventional fields of study have a promising future, adding that work is underway to expand vocational and technical education opportunities at specialized colleges.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.