Stay Longer And Save More At Media One Hotel

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Get ready to live the 'suite' life at One Hotel with their brand-new long-stay offer! Starting from just AED 6,499 per month, this deal is the golden ticket to a 30 day hassle-free, extended stay in the heart of the city. Whether youre here for work, play, or just need a change of scenery, Media One Hotel has got the perfect rooms complete with all the comforts of home and more.

Media One Hotel Lounge

With spacious, cozy rooms that feel just like home (but better), enjoy bi-weekly housekeeping services with daily waste collection ensuring your space stays fresh and tidy. Stay connected with free high-speed Wi-Fi, and forget about parking woes with complimentary covered parking. For guests who like to keep things clean on their own terms, a self-service laundry is available, along with a well-stocked long stay pantry with all essentials, exclusively available for long-stay guests.

When its time to unwind, take advantage of the pool and health club facilities to stay active or simply relax. Indulge in delicious meals at a variety of vibrant restaurants and bars, where long-stay guests enjoy exclusive dining discounts; and because cravings don't keep regular hours, Media One Hotels 24/7 express room service is always ready to deliver whatever guests are in the mood for, day and night.

On top of all of this, Media One Hotel offers around-the-clock 24/7 security, reception, and a go-to concierge team, who are ready to ensure that all guests' stays are as comfortable and secure as possible. Guests will also enjoy premium amenities that add those little touches of luxury to their stay, along with coffee and tea making facilities in each room to kickstart the day with a perfect brew.

Book Now: tinyurl/59xebu4u

Event Details

What: Media One Hotels new long-stay offer

Where: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Offer: Long-stay stay valued at AED 6,499 per month

Bookings: tinyurl/59xebu4u