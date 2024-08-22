Top Digital Pathology Experts And Leaders To Shape The Future In Park City, Utah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This September, top digital pathology leaders and innovators unite to drive transformative change and implement innovations shaping the future of the field

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled at the base of the breathtaking Wasatch Mountains in picturesque Park City, Utah, the Digital Diagnostic Summit will gather the brightest minds in digital pathology for an unparalleled event focused on innovation, collaboration, and immersive experiences. This event, taking place September 15-17, 2024, at the stunning St. Regis Hotel, moves beyond theoretical concepts to explore implemented and viable digital pathology solutions.The Digital Diagnostic Summit , themed "Innovators in Action," is more than just a conference-it's a transformative experience where leading experts and innovators converge in a collaborative environment to inspire and facilitate ideas. Attendees will engage in a blend of professional collaboration and unconventional networking that extends beyond traditional conference sessions into the scenic landscapes and unique offerings of Park City. The event will feature an inspiring keynote presentation by four-time Paralympian Jeff Griffin, who will share his extraordinary journey of overcoming challenges and defying the odds.Key highlights of the Summit include:Executive Innovation Roundtable: This group of experts and leaders in digital pathology meets annually before the Summit to push the boundaries of pathology, enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient outcomes, and set new industry standards. Leveraging their combined expertise and influence, the group drives transformative change, ensuring that cutting-edge innovations shape the future of digital pathology.Presentations by Pathology Innovators: Attendees will learn from various pathologists and innovators through fireside chats, Q&A sessions, and featured presentations. Presenters include Giovanni Lujan, MD; Lija Joseph, MD; representatives from KLAS Research; Orly Ardon, PhD; Tim Showalter, MD; Aleksandra Zuraw, PhD from Digital Pathology Place; Adam Cole, MD from TruCore Pathology Group; Amanda Lowe from Visiopharm, and several others. For a complete list, visit DigitalDiagnosticSummit.Interactive Workshops: Participate in hands-on sessions that provide practical skills and knowledge for implementing digital pathology. This year's featured workshop is an exclusive, hands-on session on compliance regarding LDTs and the FDA, led by Staci Kearney, CEO of Elevation Strategic Development.Unforgettable Experiences: Enjoy the stunning natural beauty of Park City through premier excursions that blend relaxation and adventure with networking opportunities. Optional excursions include horseback riding, mountain biking, and guided fly fishing."This conference brings together the best minds in digital pathology and diagnostics, fostering an environment of partnership and collaboration among stakeholders with a shared mission, vision, and purpose," said previous attendee Chris Emery from HALO Dx. "If anyone is even remotely considering the transition to digital pathology, this is a 'must-attend' meeting."The Summit promises to be an invaluable opportunity for professionals to gain insights, share knowledge, and collaborate on advancing the future of digital pathology. This year's sponsors include AstraZeneca, Modella AI, Artera AI, Myriad Genetics, Deep Bio, Aira Matrix, Pathology News, Decipher, Veracyte, NeoGenomics, and Lumea .Registration Information: Registration is now open. For more details on the agenda and speakers or to secure your spot, visit .About the Digital Diagnostic Summit:The Digital Diagnostic Summit is dedicated to advancing the field of digital pathology through education, collaboration, and innovation. By bringing together thought leaders and practitioners, the Summit aims to accelerate the adoption of digital diagnostic technologies and improve patient outcomes.

