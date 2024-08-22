Aloette Expands To CIBC SQUARE, Redefining Dining In Toronto's Financial District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Savour the best of Aloette's acclaimed menu in the heart of the South Core

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelin-recommended Aloette , one of Toronto's most beloved and celebrated dining institutions, is proud to announce the opening of this newest location, Aloette Bay on August 22, 2024. Located on the fourth floor of 81 Bay Street at CIBC SQUARE'S TABLE Fare + Social, this new venture marks Alo Food Group 's continued expansion in the city, bringing its renowned casual yet elevated dining experience to one of Toronto's most dynamic and vibrant food destinations in the heart of the South Core across from the Scotiabank Arena.Aloette Bay will offer both dine-in and takeout options, making it a convenient choice for those looking to enjoy a delicious meal during a busy workday or a leisurely lunch with friends. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner featuring daily specials that highlight seasonal ingredients and the creative fare that has made Aloette a favourite among Toronto food lovers. Expect exciting new menu items plus signature Aloette dishes, including the famous Burger, Iceberg Wedge, Fried Chicken and Lemon Meringue Pie. Guests can also enjoy a selection of craft cocktails, wines, and beers, carefully chosen to complement the menu."We're thrilled to open our doors at this new location and bring Aloette's unique blend of approachable luxury to a new audience," says Chef Patrick Kriss, Chef and Owner of Alo Food Group. "This location is an opportunity to share our passion for great food in a setting that caters to both the fast-paced lifestyle of the Financial District and the vibrant energy of Toronto's South Core."Aloette Bay promises to be a standout addition to the area's diverse culinary offerings – combining the quality and innovation of fine dining with the accessibility of a neighbourhood bistro. The space has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the modern, yet warm and inviting atmosphere that Aloette is known for, providing a welcoming space for all guests.Aloette Bay officially opens its doors on August 22, 2024, at 11:30 am at 81 Bay Street at CIBC SQUARE'S TABLE Fare + Social. Service will start with lunch and dinner with breakfast coming soon. Hours of operation will be from 8 am to 9 pm. For more information, please visit . Visit Aloette on social media at @aloette_restaurant. Media assets can be found here .###About Aloette:Aloette is part of Alo Food Group, a collection of dining establishments in Toronto that aims to make luxuries approachable while elevating time-honoured favourites. Alo Food Group offers guests a continuing relationship in venues where the deliciousness of the food is met by a passion for hospitality. Their restaurants include the Michelin-starred Alo and Alobar Yorkville, Alobar Downtown, Salon Private Dining, Aloette Go and Alo Catering. With a focus on quality, innovation, and hospitality, Aloette has established itself as a leader in Toronto's culinary scene, offering an elevated yet approachable dining experience.About CIBC SQUARE'S TABLE Fare + Social:CIBC SQUARE'S TABLE Fare + Social is a premier food destination in downtown Toronto, featuring a curated selection of local and international culinary offerings. Located within the state-of-the-art CIBC SQUARE, the food hall provides a vibrant and modern space for food lovers to explore diverse flavours and enjoy unique dining experiences. Visit Aloette Go, our takeout counter, conveniently located right beside Aloette Bay in TABLE Fare + Social.Press Inquiries:For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:Gabi GottliebCommunications & Marketing ManagerAlo Food Group...

