(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Office, Warehouse, Healthcare, Education, Recreational, Manufacturing, Lodging & Restaurants), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. pre-engineered metal building market size is expected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030, The growth is attributed to the advantages of pre-engineered metal buildings over conventional steel buildings, including less erection time and costs, high seismic resistance, and lightweight. Growing inflation and increasing cost of raw materials are projected to further enhance the necessity of pre-engineered metal buildings in the U.S. over the forecast period.



Increasingly prioritizing sustainability by governments, businesses, and consumers which is resulting in growing demand for green building solutions in the U.S. such as pre-engineered metal buildings. By aligning with sustainability initiatives and offering eco-friendly solutions, PEMB providers can not only drive the market but also contribute positively to environmental conservation efforts in the U.S.

Growing awareness regarding maintaining a clean environment has boosted the adoption of pre-engineered metal buildings as they do not generate any on-site waste, and steel is recyclable. In addition, they provide various advantages, such as cost-effectiveness, reduced labor and maintenance costs, and a faster design & construction process, which makes them preferable for making modular buildings.

Moreover, support for decarbonization has increased the demand for green steel, particularly from the end user market. This is consistent with the steel industry's growing shift toward environment-friendly steel production to reach net-zero emissions. With their goals to employ sustainable steel products, many end-use industries, such as automotive, office, warehouse, education, healthcare, agriculture, and lodging & restaurants, are expected to increase the demand for low-carbon steel and thus, propel the use of pre-engineered metal buildings over the forecast period.

The pre-engineered metal industry is progressive and provides numerous advantages to consumers over traditional construction. However, the market faces certain challenges, which can hinder its growth. The demand for prefabricated construction is growing for apartment buildings and hotels, where every unit can be standardized and stacked over one another. But, in cases where the modules need to be distinct and non-repetitive, pre-engineered construction loses its key advantages of cost and time to a certain extent.

The value chain of the pre-engineered building market is characterized by the presence of raw material manufacturers/suppliers, manufacturers, and contractors/erectors. The designing of PEB structures is done using software, such as StaadPro, AutoCAD, MBS, and Tekla. The design is then sent to the customer for approval, after which fabrication of the building is initiated.

The transporters of pre-engineered metal building must be careful with problems such as bridges, tight turns, traffic problems, crane setup, and any temporary road closure permits. Companies must plan module sizes in accordance with the size of the road and the capacity of the crane. Furthermore, skilled labor is required to handle trailers and cranes. Thus, the transportation of prefabricated structures from off-site to on-site is one of the challenges for the market.

U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Report Highlights

The demand for the product is expected to increase at the fastest rate of 9.2% in manufacturing application over the forecast period. For manufacturing plants looking to expand their operations or increase production capacity, pre-engineered metal buildings offer a flexible and scalable solution. Additional modules can be easily added to existing structures, allowing businesses to grow without significant downtime or disruption to their operations

Major market players are continuously focusing on research and development activities to improve the quality of steel during its processing for developing high-quality pre-engineered metal buildings

The fluctuations in steel prices are expected to be a key concern for the suppliers. However, the presence of raw material suppliers in large numbers in the U.S. is projected to ease raw material procurement. Furthermore, the availability of advanced transportation facilities in the U.S. is projected to ensure low bargaining power of suppliers in the market over the forecast period The U.S. pre-engineered metal building market is very competitive owing to the presence of medium- to large-scale players. Pre-engineered metal buildings are attractive alternatives to traditional wood buildings owing to their quick construction, high strength and versatility, and reduced costs. These buildings are developed offsite in specialized facilities and are primarily made by assembling components, such as walls, roofs, and staircases. Thus, pre-engineered metal buildings require additional capital investments and land availability for expansion purposes Companies Featured

BlueScope Buildings North America

Western Steel Buildings

American Buildings

PEMB-USA

Kirby Building Systems, LLC

Phenix Construction Technologies

Nucor Building Systems

Inland Building Systems

Star Building Systems

Schulte Building Systems, Inc.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

Corle Building Systems, Inc.

SBI Metal Buildings Great Western Buildings Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Pre-engineered Metal Building Market

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Manufacturing trends

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Growth in warehousing activities across the U.S.

3.4.1.2. Rising economic development in Western & Southern U.S.

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Limitations associated with transportation

3.4.3. Industry opportunity

3.4.4. Industry challenges

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT

Chapter 4. U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Takeaways

4.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 - 2030

4.3. U.S. Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.1. Office

4.3.2. Warehouse

4.3.3. Healthcare

4.3.4. Education

4.3.5. Recreational

4.3.6. Manufacturing

4.3.7. Agriculture

4.3.8. Lodging & Restaurants

Chapter 5. U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market: Supplier Intelligence

5.1. Kraljic Matrix

5.2. Engagement Model

5.3. Negotiation Strategies

5.4. Sourcing Best Practices

5.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

5.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Competition Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Listing

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Performance

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900