Biostacking Summit 2.0 Hosts Hybrid Event Featuring Kim Rogers Of Rogershood Apothecary

BioStacking Summit 2.0 will host a hybrid event with the Worm Queen, Kim Rogers of Rogershood Apothecary to promote parasite cleansing.

- Dr. Howard Cohn, DCCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated BioStacking Summit 2.0 is set to return from September 9th to 20th with an exciting lineup of expert natural health speakers and hybrid event features that cater to both in-person and virtual attendees. Among the esteemed guest speakers, the summit is thrilled to announce the participation of Kim Rogers from Rogershood Apothecary , who will be sharing her extensive knowledge on the importance of parasite, heavy metal, and mold cleansing for overall health and well-being.Kim Rogers, who became an internet sensation with over 10 million TikTok views when her story about healing from mold and parasite infections went viral, will be one of the key highlights of the summit. Her appearance will focus on the benefits and practical applications of her renowned parasite cleansing protocols, which has garnered widespread recognition in the holistic health community. By addressing hidden infections and parasites, Kim Rogers has helped countless individuals achieve better health."I want everyone to be their own patient advocate!" said Kim Rogers. "I'm looking forward to helping our community start their healing journey."This year's BioStacking Summit 2.0 offers a unique hybrid format, allowing participants to join from anywhere in the world while also providing opportunities for in-person networking and hands-on experiences. Attendees will have access to exclusive VIP offers and giveaways , including special deals on products and services from summit sponsors. Those registering for the summit will also have the chance to win special giveaways valued at over $150. Two winners will be announced on August 27th at the live event-one winner will be selected from online entries via the BioStacking Summit Facebook or Instagram, and the other will be announced to those attending the live in-person event at the Cohn Health Institute, a sold-out event."We are honored to have Kim Rogers join us at the BioStacking Summit 2.0," said Dr. Howard Cohn, the event's host. "Her expertise and commitment to natural health align perfectly with our mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their health."The BioStacking Summit 2.0 is expected to attract a global audience of health enthusiasts, biostackers, and wellness practitioners eager to learn the latest in cutting-edge health strategies. Kim Rogers' session on parasite cleansing is one of the many highlights that attendees won't want to miss.For more information and to register for the BioStacking Summit 2.0, please visit .About BioStacking Summit 2.0BioStacking is the strategic combination of therapies, nutrition, and advanced technology guided by top holistic health experts. By layering these elements together, BioStacking aims to amplify the benefits of each, producing next-level results in health and wellness. This approach is designed to optimize your body and mind by targeting various aspects of your health simultaneously, creating a powerful synergy that enhances overall well-being.About Kim Rogers and Rogershood ApothecaryKim Rogers is the founder of Rogershood Apothecary, a leader in natural health solutions. Her parasite cleansing protocols have gained widespread recognition for their effectiveness in promoting detoxification and supporting overall wellness. Kim is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health and be their own best advocates.

