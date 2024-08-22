Virtual Extensible Local-Area Network (VXLAN) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market has experienced significant growth recently. It is expected to expand from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.81 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for scalable network infrastructure, multi-tenant environments, and software-defined networking (SDN), along with enhanced network security requirements and a rise in virtualized data centers. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $3.51 billion by 2028, driven by increasing data center virtualization, demand for network scalability and flexibility, and advancements in cloud services.

Impact Of Rising Cloud Computing Services On The Growth Of The Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) Market

The rise in cloud computing services is a major factor contributing to the growth of the VXLAN market. Cloud computing services deliver computing resources over the internet, offering scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. VXLAN enhances cloud computing by creating isolated virtual networks over existing IP infrastructure, supporting secure and dynamic multi-tenant environments. In April 2024, Eurostat Statistics reported that 45.2% of EU businesses adopted cloud computing services, with 75.3% utilizing advanced cloud solutions. This trend is expected to drive further growth in the VXLAN market.

Advancements In Next-Generation Firewalls Propel VXLAN Market Growth With Enhanced Security And Performance

Key players in the VXLAN market are focusing on innovations like next-generation firewalls to improve security, performance, and flexibility. These firewalls enable granular network segmentation within VXLAN environments, isolating different segments to limit the spread of attacks. For instance, in June 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. launched the Cisco Secure Firewall 3100 Series, which integrates VXLAN features for enhanced network scalability and flexibility. This series supports VXLAN configuration through a web interface and offers high-performance processing for efficient encrypted traffic handling.

Market Segments:

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Application: Multi-Tenancy, Workload Mobility, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Overlays, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Other Applications

.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

.By End-User: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government, Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Rapidly

North America was the largest region in the virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market in 2023. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Virtual Extensible Local-Area Network (VXLAN) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Virtual Extensible Local-Area Network (VXLAN) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market size , virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market drivers and trends, virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market major players, virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market competitors' revenues, virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market positioning, and virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market growth across geographies. The virtual extensible local-area network (VXLAN) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

