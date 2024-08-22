Azerbaijan's AEM Elektron Launches Voltam Brand Intercoms And Barriers In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the initiative of Azerbaijan's "AEM Elektron" LLC, production of intercoms and barriers under the "Voltam" brand has commenced in China, Azernews reports.

The price of intercoms starts at 130 manats.

According to the company's corporate sales manager, Azer Rzayev, in addition to intercoms and barriers, plans include assembling network cables, connectors, power sockets, and surveillance cameras in China.

"These products are manufactured in the factories of our partner companies in China and are exclusively sent to the Azerbaijani market. We plan to organize the production of these products in our country in the future. Intercoms are our new product, and they have been introduced to the market in limited quantities for testing purposes. In the future, we will expand the production of intercoms and other products under the 'Voltam' brand," Rzayev stated.