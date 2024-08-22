عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's AEM Elektron Launches Voltam Brand Intercoms And Barriers In China

Azerbaijan's AEM Elektron Launches Voltam Brand Intercoms And Barriers In China


8/22/2024 10:07:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the initiative of Azerbaijan's "AEM Elektron" LLC, production of intercoms and barriers under the "Voltam" brand has commenced in China, Azernews reports.

The price of intercoms starts at 130 manats.

According to the company's corporate sales manager, Azer Rzayev, in addition to intercoms and barriers, plans include assembling network cables, connectors, power sockets, and surveillance cameras in China.

"These products are manufactured in the factories of our partner companies in China and are exclusively sent to the Azerbaijani market. We plan to organize the production of these products in our country in the future. Intercoms are our new product, and they have been introduced to the market in limited quantities for testing purposes. In the future, we will expand the production of intercoms and other products under the 'Voltam' brand," Rzayev stated.

MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108590004


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search