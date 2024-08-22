Azerbaijan's AEM Elektron Launches Voltam Brand Intercoms And Barriers In China
8/22/2024 10:07:32 AM
At the initiative of Azerbaijan's "AEM Elektron" LLC, production
of intercoms and barriers under the "Voltam" brand has commenced in
China, Azernews reports.
The price of intercoms starts at 130 manats.
According to the company's corporate sales manager, Azer Rzayev,
in addition to intercoms and barriers, plans include assembling
network cables, connectors, power sockets, and surveillance cameras
in China.
"These products are manufactured in the factories of our partner
companies in China and are exclusively sent to the Azerbaijani
market. We plan to organize the production of these products in our
country in the future. Intercoms are our new product, and they have
been introduced to the market in limited quantities for testing
purposes. In the future, we will expand the production of intercoms
and other products under the 'Voltam' brand," Rzayev stated.
