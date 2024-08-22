(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The suction systems is growing rapidly due to Rising Awareness of Oral and Increasing Focus on Healthcare Infrastructure Development Pune, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Suction Systems Market Size & Growth Analysis: "According to Research by SNS Insider, The Dental Suction Systems Market Size was valued at USD 516.08 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 800.30 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.18% over the forecast period 2024-2032." The increase in dental procedures, especially cosmetic ones, along with the integration of technologically advanced equipment for the dental suction system is driving the development of the market. The imposition of government measures to promote oral hygiene and the increasing number of cases connected with dental health are expected to extend the development of the sector. According to WHO data published in March 2023, about 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases. The research article published by the Journal of Global Oral Health in July 2021 suggested that about 83% of the recruited individuals are aware of oral health and its connection with general health. The data suggests that growing awareness would lead to an increased number of thereby increased cases worldwide. The WHO information published in October 2022 states that 12% of the world would belong to the geriatric bracket in 2015, and in 2050, the proportions would increase to 22%. People over 60 years of age are more likely to have surgeries and dental health conditions. The American Dental Association listed root and coronal caries, periodontitis, other dental conditions dry mouth as the dental health conditions commonly associated with aging. About 50% of the people over 75 are affected by the root sadness of at least one tooth. The increase in the proportion of the aging population worldwide is expected to lead to increased cases of dental suction system-related problems.





Dental equipment and surgery procedures have experienced significant change over the look in the last century. The equipment includes new efficient Suction systems that occupy less space and are easier to handle. They are automated and digitized. There has been a shift to quiet and portable suction machines. The increase in dental surgeries worldwide is also encouraging the growth of the sector. The increase in the provision of waste disposal upgrades also encourages the growth of the market. The patient, educated on prevailing treatment options, prefers dental care facilities with better equipment.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 516.08 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 800.30 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

The dental offices segment accounted for the largest portion of the market share 60% in 2023, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The demand is attributed to the increased need for diagnostic procedures and treatment. Patients have an easier time accessing dental offices, and they need more advanced technological solutions like dental suction systems. Moreover, increased efforts to create massive awareness concerning the need for dental services and the development of new clinics are expected to make dental facilities more accessible. For example, smile Super Speciality Dental Clinic in exchange for Smile CSL by April 2024. Dental suction systems are also facilities that are found in dental offices and used during dental procedures to create a clean, dry, and non-salivated working area. The new dental clinic is expected to in turn create more demand for the systems.

The hospital sector is anticipated to grow the most over the forecast period as well. Dental clinics and departments are also part of hospitals and are used to perform non-invasive and invasive dental procedures. The evolved dental systems and solutions are important for creating a safe and clean area to work on after sucking waste like blood, saliva, and debris from the oral cavity. This also ensures the health and safety of the patients by minimizing the chances of infections.

Dental Suction Systems Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Wet Suction Dry Suction

By End Use



Hospitals Dental Offices

Regional Insights

In 2023, the North America dental suction market dominated the market with 40% in 2023. The increasing healthcare infrastructure and spending have impacted the regional market. For instance, according to the American Dental Association, in 2022, the dental care expenditure in the U.S. was recorded as USD 165 billion. Besides, the abundance of advanced medical facilities, early adoption of advanced treatments, and increased government spending on healthcare facilities are likely to boost the market demand for North America in the coming years.

Recent Developments



Henry Schein, Inc., a worldwide supplier of dental and medical care solutions to dental and medical professionals, successfully acquired Condor Dental Research Company SA in July 2022. Air Techniques, Inc., introduced its dental suction system called Mojave Mobile in November 2021. The Mojave Mobile has a robust dry vacuum and air/water/ amalgam separation set around the main drive shaft. Rigged on a rolling base, this portable suction unit offers a duct-in suction solution for one chair instantaneously and can be installed in dental surgery without any effort.

Key Takeaways



Dental offices took up the largest market share 60% in 2023, and they have the fastest-growing demand. The demand for dental offices is because of the increase in diagnostic and treatment procedures in dental clinics. The market in North America had been the most dominant, holding a total of 40% market shares in 2023. This is because of the developed healthcare infrastructure the advanced healthcare services and the early adoption of innovative dental technology.

