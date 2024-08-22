Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Tripled Trade Turnover Over Past Five Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
"In the last five years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and
Azerbaijan has increased threefold."
Azernews reports that this was announced by
Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz
Kudratov, at the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum held in
Tashkent.
"Since the beginning of this year, the volume of mutual trade
has risen by 20%. Although the absolute figures are still modest,
we aim to increase this indicator to 1 billion US dollars within
the next two years," he stated.
Azerbaijan is poised to invest over 500 million US dollars in
Uzbekistan's construction sector, as reported by Kanan Jalilov,
Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan, at the same forum.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, noted that
cargo transportation between the two countries has increased by
approximately 25-30%.
"Established transport-logistics connections are yielding the
expected results. We observe that cargo transportation in the
region has grown by 25-30% in both directions," the minister
remarked.
Jabbarov also mentioned that a textile production enterprise
will soon be established in the city of Khankendi as an investment
project by an Uzbekistani company.
The forum also discussed the opening of trade houses and
showrooms in Baku, Shusha, Tashkent, and Samarkand.
According to Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan is ready to process
minerals in Azerbaijan, produce construction materials, and
participate in reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories
of Karabakh.
Additionally, Kudratov extended an invitation to Azerbaijani
companies to engage in the development and production of
non-ferrous metal deposits in Uzbekistan.
"We invite Azerbaijani companies to participate in the
development and production of non-ferrous metals, including copper
deposits. Cooperation in the fields of energy and oil and gas is
advancing well," the Uzbek minister concluded.
