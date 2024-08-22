Doukht Bartar Surpasses 85,000 Tailoring Students, Setting A New Benchmark In Tailoring Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded and led by Masoumeh Mohammadi Alghaar, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in tailoring education, Doukht Bartar has revolutionized tailoring education in Iran.

GORGAN, Iran, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doukht Bartar, Iran's leading tailoring education platform, announces that it has educated over 85,000 students in the art of tailoring in less than six years since its online launch. This milestone underscores Doukht Bartar's significant impact on the industry, establishing it as the largest tailoring training institution in the world. Its thousands of alumni have launched their own tailoring businesses and fashion maisons.

Masoumeh Mohammadi - Doukht Bartar - Tailoring and Sewing Education

Continue Reading

Founded and led by Masoumeh Mohammadi Alghaar, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in tailoring education, Doukht Bartar has revolutionized tailoring education in Iran. Initially offering in-person classes, magazines, and books, Alghaar expanded her reach by launching the Doukht Bartar website in 2020, enabling tens of thousands of Iranians to learn sewing online.

Comprehensive Tailoring Education

Doukht Bartar offers an extensive curriculum with 34 diverse courses and training packages. These cover everything from golden tailoring techniques and fashion design to specialized areas such as bridal wear, delicate sewing, and children's clothing. The platform is designed to cater to students at all skill levels, providing them with the knowledge and resources necessary to start their businesses.

Supported by a dedicated team of 250 staff members, Doukht Bartar ensures that students receive 24/7 support, answering questions and guiding them through their educational journey. Students also gain access to various sewing patterns and design templates, complemented by extensive video tutorials that simplify complex concepts and enhance learning.

A Vision for Long-Term Success

Doukht Bartar's educational model goes beyond immediate learning and focuses on long-term success. Students benefit from lifetime access to the latest course materials at no extra cost, ensuring they stay current with evolving fashion trends and techniques. This commitment to ongoing education reflects the platform's core philosophy of continuous improvement and empowerment.

"We are proud to be the largest tailoring training institution in Iran and possibly the world. This year, we plan to extend our professional tailoring education to students in other countries," said Masoumeh Mohammadi Alghaar, Director of Doukht Bartar.

Masoumeh Mohammadi Alghaar had announced in an earlier press release

that Doukht Bartar is more than just an educational platform; it's a movement to elevate tailoring education globally and create the next generation of international entrepreneurs in the fashion industry.

Empowering Students to Build Their Futures

Doukht Bartar's approach's success is evident in its alums's achievements, with many launching their tailoring businesses and contributing to the local economy through self-employment. The platform is not just about teaching sewing skills but empowering individuals to bring their creative visions to life and achieve economic independence.

Doukht Bartar also announced in an earlier press release

that its approach to tailoring education marks a significant departure from traditional methods. As a fully online training academy, it offers unmatched flexibility, allowing students to learn at their own pace and revisit courses as needed.

Global Expansion and Presence in Türkiye

Doukht Bartar is expanding globally, beginning with its entry into Türkiye under the "Kolaydikiş."

"Kolaydikiş, "easy tailoring" in Turkish, embodies the essence of what the brand will offer aspiring Turkish entrepreneurs and tailoring enthusiasts. With Kolaydikiş, Doukht Bartar is set to offer professional and accessible tailoring education in Türkiye, marking the start of our international expansion," said Masoumeh Mohammadi Alghaar, Founder and CEO of Doukht Bartar.

About Doukht Bartar

Doukht Bartar is Iran's premier online tailoring education platform, offering a comprehensive range of sewing, pattern-making, and fashion design courses. Founded by Masoumeh Mohammadi Alghaar, the platform has transformed the tailoring education landscape in Iran and is now poised to expand its influence globally.

Media Contact: A. Ebrahimian

Phone: +982191012747

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Doukht Bartar