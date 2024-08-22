China's Ministry of Commerce announces anti-subsidy investigation into certain dairy products

(MENAFN) China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that its anti-subsidy investigation into certain dairy products imported from the European Union (EU) will be conducted in a manner that adheres to Chinese laws and regulations, as well as the rules set by the World Trade Organization (WTO). MOC spokesperson He Yadong clarified at a press conference on Thursday that this investigation is being carried out with openness and transparency.



The probe, which began on Wednesday, was initiated in response to an application from China's domestic dairy industry. Specifically, the Dairy Association of China and the China Dairy Industry Association filed the application in July, prompting the investigation. He emphasized that this process is distinct from the European Commission's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles. Unlike the EU’s investigation, which was initiated without a formal complaint from EU member states or industry groups, China's action follows a formal application from its own industry.



He Yadong explained that the decision to launch the investigation came after a thorough review of the application materials and evidence provided by the applicants. The MOC determined that the application met the necessary criteria for initiating a trade remedy probe. Furthermore, before proceeding with the investigation, the ministry engaged in consultations with the European side to ensure compliance with legal procedures.



The ministry’s approach reflects its commitment to maintaining fair market competition and protecting the legitimate rights of domestic industries. By following established legal frameworks and international trade rules, China aims to address concerns related to the subsidization of EU dairy products and uphold equitable trading practices.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589491