Weber Shandwick Names New North America, Chicago Creative Leads

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Weber Shandwick has named new North America and Chicago creative leads - Marianna Ruiz and Jeff Immel respectively.



Ruiz, who joins from Edelman, has been named Weber Shandwick's North America chief creative officer, creative growth. In the newly created role, Ruiz will focus on bringing earned creative to the agency's client portfolio and new business across North America.



Ruiz spent nearly four years at Edelman, where she served as executive creative director. Earlier in her career, Ruiz held senior creative roles at Havas and FCB Global.



Immel, a 14-year Weber Shandwick veteran, meanwhile, has been promoted to Chicago chief creative officer. He previously served as executive creative director.



Immel joins regional counterparts Tina Cervera (chief creative officer, New York) and Chris Ferguson (chief creative officer, South). Among other clients, Immel leads the firm's creative work with Kellanova, including the award-winning Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot campaign.



“Demand from clients for our earned creative work has never been greater,” said North America CEO Jim O'Leary.“Marianna and Jeff represent the kind of creative leadership this moment necessitates-devising culturally relevant campaigns for our clients that earn enduring value.“











