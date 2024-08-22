Footage catches last seconds of British millionaire`s superyacht

(MENAFN) Newly released CCTV footage provides a harrowing look at the final moments of the luxury superyacht Bayesian, which tragically sank off the coast of Porticello, Sicily, early Monday morning. The 56-meter yacht, carrying 22 people, including prominent British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and chairman Jonathan Bloomer, was engulfed by a sudden and severe storm.



The footage shows the yacht’s iconic 72-meter aluminum mast standing tall against the storm before it swiftly disappears beneath the waves. This dramatic sequence highlights the yacht’s rapid descent into the sea, leaving those onboard with little chance to escape. The yacht had been moored approximately half a mile from shore when it succumbed to the tempest.



The incident has so far resulted in the rescue of 15 individuals, including Lynch’s wife, who owns the vessel. Recaldo Thomas, the yacht’s chef, has been confirmed dead. Italian media reported on Wednesday that two more bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, though their identities remain unverified. The Italian Coastguard is continuing its search efforts, speculating that all missing persons might still be trapped inside the sunken yacht due to the swift nature of the sinking.



The luxury yacht’s abrupt sinking has left industry experts bewildered. Despite being equipped with high-end safety features and fittings, the vessel's safety systems apparently failed to prevent the disaster. The Independent reported that the unexpected loss of the yacht and its occupants has raised questions about the efficacy of maritime safety measures on even the most advanced vessels.



The ongoing search for the missing passengers and a full investigation into the incident aim to uncover the cause of the yacht's sudden demise and to address any potential lapses in safety protocols.

