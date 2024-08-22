Global steel output dives by 4.7 percent yr/yr last month

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) reported that global crude steel production fell by 4.7 percent year-on-year in July. According to the data, steel output from 71 reporting countries totaled 152.8 million tons for the month.



China, the leading steel producer globally, saw its production decrease by 9 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 82.9 million tons in July. In contrast, India experienced a growth in steel production, with an increase of 6.8 percent bringing its total to 12.3 million tons. Japan, however, saw a decline of 3.8 percent, producing 7.1 million tons in the same period.



In the United States, steel production decreased by 2.1 percent year-on-year, totaling 6.9 million tons for July. Russia also faced a reduction, with its output falling by 3.1 percent to 6.3 million tons. South Korea's production dropped by 3.4 percent, amounting to 5.5 million tons, while Germany saw a rise of 4.8 percent, reaching 3.1 million tons. Türkiye's steel production also increased by 4 percent, totaling 3.1 million tons.



Brazil reported a significant growth in steel production, climbing 11.6 percent to reach 3.1 million tons. On the other hand, Iran's production fell sharply by 18.7 percent, with a total output of 1.8 million tons.



For the period from January to July 2024, the overall steel production across the 71 countries decreased by 0.7 percent, totaling 1.1 billion tons, according to worldsteel's data.

