BMW announces recall involving 720,000 vehicles in US due to water pump problem

(MENAFN) German automaker BMW has announced a significant recall involving over 720,000 in the US due to a water pump defect, as disclosed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday. This recall specifically targets the BMW X1 sDrive28i and xDrive28i models produced between 2012 and 2015. The decision comes in response to potential safety concerns associated with the water pump's performance.



The issue identified involves approximately 62,954 vehicles that were manufactured with a water pump susceptible to fluid ingress at the electrical plug connector. This defect stems from insufficient sealing, which could lead to potential operational problems over time. Such fluid ingress might compromise the water pump's functionality, thereby affecting overall vehicle performance and safety.



The NHTSA's statement highlights that the recall encompasses a total of 720,796 vehicles, reflecting the extensive nature of the problem. BMW's proactive measure aims to address this defect by recalling the affected vehicles to ensure that necessary repairs are made. The company’s initiative underscores its commitment to vehicle safety and quality control.



By initiating this recall, BMW intends to rectify the issue and prevent any adverse effects that could arise from the defective water pumps. Vehicle owners affected by this recall will be contacted to arrange for necessary repairs, reinforcing BMW's dedication to maintaining high safety standards and customer satisfaction.

