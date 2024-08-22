Dubai Culture Hosts Service Innovation Lab to Elevate Creative Support Services

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 22 August 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has successfully concluded the Service Innovation Lab held at Etihad Museum to discuss a variety of qualitative plans and ideas focused on innovating new services for artists in Dubai. This aligns with the Authority's commitments and responsibilities to create innovative platforms that can enhance creatives’ satisfaction.

The lab, titled ‘Artist Registration Service,’ gathered a number of Dubai Culture employees who explored various topics and ideas to enhance the effectiveness of support provided to artists, theatre professionals, and trainers, in line with the ‘360 Services’ policy aimed at raising the standards of the Government of Dubai as it relates to them.

The innovation lab methodology focused on applying new methods to analyse proposed ideas and explore practical development and implementation. Lab participants made several recommendations, including the creation of a ‘Digital Creatives Platform’ to serve as a comprehensive database for creative individuals, helping to develop their skills and enhance their knowledge through interactive workshops and training activities offered by Dubai Culture. Ultimately, this initiative would integrate the talent into Dubai’s cultural work ecosystem.







