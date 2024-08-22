Rani Mukerji: Shivani Shivaji Roy Shows How A Woman Can Lead From Front In A Male-Dominated Field

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Rani Mukerji has talked about why she loves her character Shivani Shivaji Roy from“Mardaani,” which has completed 10 years in Hindi cinema on Thursday.

She said:“Shivani Shivaji Roy is my most favourite on-screen character. She is a defiant, fierce force of nature who will stand up for what is right no matter what. She is someone who subverts gender norms in cinema and shows how a woman can also lead from the front in a male-dominated field.”

As the celebrates its 10th anniversary, Rani is grateful for all the love and acclaim that she has received.

She said:“I'm truly proud of my 'Mardaani' franchise. It is a franchise that keeps on giving. The love, adulation, and the respect that I have received from Mardaani is truly humbling.”

On Thursday morning, the makers of the film teased fans about the next chapter of the franchise.

Production Yash Raj Films banner took to YouTube, where they dropped a teaser of sorts, which begins from the first installment, which first released in 2014.

The production company captioned it:“10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.”

Rani is too excited to reprise the role and don the cop uniform once again.

She said:“I'm looking forward to bringing back Shivani Shivaji Roy on the big screen soon. It's been a while since I have donned the cop uniform and paid tribute to the women police force of our country.”

“Each (woman cop) one of them relentlessly works hard to keep our families safe and I have always loved to salute these fearless women. Shivani will be back and I hope you will give as much love to her as you have always showered for 10 years now!” added the actress.