Brighton College Dubai Pupils Celebrate Exceptional GCSE Results

Grade 9 is the most common grade

40% of examinations resulted in the top Grades of 9-8

Highest number of Grade 9s in three years

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 22nd August, 2024: Brighton College Dubai is thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of its pupils in the 2024 GCSE exams. For the fourth consecutive year, the school has seen remarkable results, with Grade 9 being the most awarded grade. Notably, 22% of the College's grades were at this highest level, reflecting a significant accomplishment given the limited number awarded globally and a year-on-year improvement.

In addition, an impressive 40% of all examinations were awarded the top Grades of 9-8, a result of the hard work and dedication of both pupils and staff. This year also marked the highest number of Grade 9s the school has seen in three years, solidifying the College's reputation for academic excellence.



Among the top achievers returning to take up places at Brighton College Dubai's Sixth Form is future-medic and black-belt martial artist, Sophie Ritchie, who stands out with an impressive seven Grade 9s and one Grade 8.

Rayaan Haji, recently back from his outstanding volunteer work at an orphanage in Tanzania, achieved a highly commendable six Grade 9s and two Grade 8s. This is particularly impressive given the adjustments to grade boundaries, reverting to 2019 standards, and exemplifies the academic excellence achieved this year.

High achieving pupils celebrating top level grades this year include:



Sophie Ritchie:



7 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8, 1 Grade 7

Rayaan Haji:



6 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7

Andreas Chouery:



4 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7, 2 Grade 6s

Natasha Owiti



4 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7, 1 Grade 6





The raw results are just one part of Brighton College Dubai's success story. The College's positive value-added score highlights the substantial progress pupils have made since joining.

Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai, expressed his pride:“Our GCSE cohort has not only exceeded expectations but has also achieved an extraordinary milestone, with the most common grade being a 9.

I am immensely proud of their outstanding accomplishments. I extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated teaching staff, pastoral care team, and supportive parents, whose unwavering commitment has been instrumental in this success. I wholeheartedly congratulate our exceptional pupils and staff on these remarkable results.”

Jane Clewlow, Head of Senior School at Brighton College Dubai, remarked:“I am delighted with the performance of our fourth ever GCSE cohort. Given the year-on-year grade boundary increase, this year's results are even more impressive. The positive value-added measure underscores the impact of high-quality teaching and comprehensive support. As a College, we are immensely proud of their achievements.”

These outstanding GCSE results reflect Brighton College Dubai's commitment to academic excellence and exceptional teaching practices. For the fourth time in its six-year history, the school has proven that its pupils' achievements rank among the best in Dubai.