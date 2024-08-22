Manoj Bajpayee Sells His High-Rise Apartment In Mumbai For Whopping THIS Much; Check Out Price Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) star Manoj Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, are in the spotlight following their recent deal. They have sold a luxury apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Mahalaxmi area for Rs 9 crore. This high-rise apartment, located on the 47th floor of a new development, covers 1,247 square feet and includes two dedicated parking spots. The transaction, concluded on August 16, involved a substantial stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. The Bajpayees had initially bought the apartment in April 2013 for Rs 6.40 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 32 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the apartment is part of Minerva Towers, a luxury project by Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions. This tower offers spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments with views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Race Course. The development is strategically located near key business areas like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, and features top-of-the-line amenities such as a large swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, spa, and gardens.

Following this sale, Manoj Bajpayee has expanded his investment portfolio. He has recently invested Rs 32 crore in four office units located in Oshiwara, Mumbai. These office spaces, situated in the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road, were registered on October 4, 2023. Reports suggest that Bajpayee paid under Rs 2 crore in stamp duty for these properties.

In addition to the Mahalaxmi apartment sale, Manoj and Shabana had previously acquired a luxury property in 2021-a house worth Rs 4 crore in Oberoi Springs, Andheri, Mumbai. On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently working on the third season of The Family Man for Amazon Prime.