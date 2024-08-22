Ukraine's General Staff: 134 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 134 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces carried out six unsuccessful outside Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove, and in the Andriivka area.

The enemy mounted 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Lyman sector. Russian forces attempted to advance near Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Serhiivka.

Russian army loses 1,130 more soldiers in Ukraine in past day

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy attack near Vyimka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked eight times near Hryhoriivka, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne. The situation is under Ukraine's control.

With the support of bombers and attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk sector 13 times. Fighting was raging near Pivnichne, Toretsk, and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 53 enemy attacks. Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Ptyche. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Pobieda.

Enemy units made two attempts to advance in the direction of Vodiane in the Vremivka sector.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Dnipro River sectors, the enemy has somewhat reduced its activity, not carrying out offensive operations in the last day, but continuing to destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure using all available means.

There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Ukrainian forces continued to carry out operations in the Kursk sector.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on Russian troops.