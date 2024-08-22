Internet Vikings Approved To Offer Vmware Private Cloud Hosting In Arizona

This builds on Internet Vikings' success in May 2023, when the company became the first online sports betting hosting provider fully licensed in Arizona. The VMware cloud solutions provided by Internet Vikings meet the regulatory and operational demands of the market, ensuring operators in the state can count on compliant infrastructure.

"Our VMware cloud hosting solutions are designed to support the iGaming and online sports betting markets with the highest levels of performance, security, and compliance. The team is pleased to continuously meet the requirements set forth by the states, and this most recent authorization in Arizona is a great step forward for us," said Rickard Vikström, CEO and Founder of Internet Vikings.



"By offering private cloud hosting on VMware, Internet Vikings ensures clients have access to assured redundancy, disaster recovery, and on-demand scaling. This technology provides exceptional resource optimization and our team is ready to support businesses in taking full advantage of its features," said Kristoffer Ottosson, COO at Internet Vikings.

With a presence now firmly established in Arizona, Internet Vikings continues supporting online sports betting operators in complying with state regulations while delivering the infrastructure best suited to the customers needs.

