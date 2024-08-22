Dhoom 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Being Considered For Villain's Role For Popular Franchise? Know Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Dhoom franchise has been a significant success in Bollywood, known for its ensemble cast and changing villains in each installment. The previous films in the series have featured talented actors like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan in the role of the antagonist, each bringing a unique flair to the films that have performed exceptionally well at the box office. Now, there is growing buzz that YRF is considering two of Bollywood's biggest stars, or Ranbir Kapoor, to play the villain in the upcoming Dhoom 4.

Speculation Over the Next Villain: Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?

Recently, a post from CineHub went viral, where the portal reported that YRF is contemplating casting either Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor for the villain role in Dhoom 4. According to the report, the decision will hinge on the actors' schedules. The post emphasized the magnitude of this potential casting, stating that based on their availability, the stars will decide whether to take on the role.

Social Media Reactions to the Rumors

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking various reactions from fans. One user speculated that having both stars could break box office records, while another felt that Ranbir Kapoor, considering his work in Animal, might be a better choice to sustain the Dhoom franchise's longevity. However, there was skepticism about Ranbir's availability due to his commitments to other projects like Ramayana, Love & War, Brahmastra 2 & 3, and Animal Park. On the other hand, several fans expressed excitement at the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan taking on the villain role, noting that his past performances as an antagonist have often led to blockbuster hits.

A Legacy of Iconic Villains

The Dhoom franchise has consistently featured Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in key roles, portraying a policeman and his assistant, respectively. The series is renowned for its high-octane action sequences and memorable villains, making the choice of the next antagonist highly anticipated. John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan has played the antagonist's role in the past for the franchise. Whether it will be Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor, the decision will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the film's success and the franchise's future.