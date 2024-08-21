SBU Neutralizes Group Of FSB Agents 'Hunting' For Drone Manufacturers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has neutralized six agents of the Russian special services who were collecting information about the production of drones and a military equipment repair base in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

That is according to the SBU press center , Ukrinform reports.

The perpetrators were preparing coordinates for Russian against Ukraine's military and critical infrastructure in the region.

According to the SBU, priority targets for the enemy included enterprises producing drones for Ukrainian forces.

The Russians were also interested in the locations of the repair bases of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and key highways used to transport Ukrainian weapons and ammunition to the front line.

SBU investigators served the perpetrators with suspicion notices under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspects are in custody, with no right to put up bail. The traitors face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The head of the group of FSB agents has been identified.

