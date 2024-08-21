(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rigid plastic packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 74.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. Rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from food and beverage is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of fiber-based material for packaging. However, high cost of recycling rigid plastic products poses a challenge. Key market players include Albea Services SAS, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Altium Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Hitech Corp. Ltd., Jabil Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Lacerta Group Inc., Nampak Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., and Tetra Laval SA.







Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 74.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Albea Services SAS, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Altium Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Hitech Corp. Ltd., Jabil Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Lacerta Group Inc., Nampak Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., and Tetra Laval SA

Market Driver

In the packaging industry, enterprises prioritize sustainability as a key factor in response to growing environmental concerns. This has led to a shift towards recyclable materials, such as fiber-based materials, which meet national and international environmental protection guidelines. Fiber-based materials, including paper and biodegradable options, are widely accepted in industries like food and beverage, chemical, and construction. Multivac Inc., a leading packaging solution provider, offers paper fiber-based materials to manufacturers, providing functional layers for equivalent barrier properties to plastic. These materials can be easily recycled, enabling compliance with regulations and increasing adoption in the market. This trend towards fiber-based materials may impact the global rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period.



The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is witnessing significant growth in various sectors including Food, Personal care products, and Pharmaceuticals. Key materials like Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) dominate the market. Trends include the use of Rigid Plastics for Trays, Tubs, Cups, Pots, and Bottles in Meat, Seafood, Poultry, Dairy products, Bakery and Confectionery, Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetics and Toiletries, and various Consumer Goods. Sustainability is a major focus with increasing Recycling rates and advancements in Recycling technologies. Eco-friendly packaging made of Bioplastics is gaining popularity. Industries like Agriculture, Aerospace, Medical, and various others also utilize Rigid Plastics. Polypropylene (PP), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), and PET are commonly used materials in Food and Beverages packaging. Consumer preferences towards Sustainability and Eco-friendly solutions continue to drive market growth.



Market

Challenges



Rigid plastic packaging recycling involves significant costs for small and medium-scale manufacturing facilities. This is due to expenses such as procurement of used plastic, energy consumption during cleaning, crushing, and melting, and payment to scrap collectors. The collection and cleaning process alone requires a considerable amount of water and time. Moreover, most rigid plastic manufacturing units are designed for new plastic production only, leading to additional costs for recycling. In the food industry, for instance, a large percentage of rigid plastic wastes are discarded without cleaning. Consequently, the high costs and time required for cleaning and processing collected rigid plastic materials pose a challenge for the global rigid plastic packaging market.

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market faces several challenges in various industries. In food and beverage, meeting the demands of fruit juice containers, food package containers, and mayonnaise or ketchup bottles requires advanced techniques like extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding. Strict government regulations in the agriculture, medical, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare sectors pose challenges for packaging manufacturers. E-commerce sales and online retail necessitate product safety and customizable packaging solutions. Stringent regulations also apply to packaging materials in sun care, skin care, oral care, perfume, body care, and ornamental cosmetics. The household industry utilizes rigid plastic for fruit jars, juice containers, and household items, while the agriculture industry relies on expanded polystyrene for produce protection. Bicycle wheels also fall under this market. Adhering to government restrictions while maintaining product quality and innovation is a significant challenge.



Segment Overview



This rigid plastic packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Bottles

1.2 Containers

1.3 Caps and closures 1.4 Others



2.1 Food

2.2 Healthcare

2.3 Cosmetic and toiletries

2.4 Beverages 2.5 Industrial



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America



1.1 Bottles-

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to its numerous advantages over other packaging materials. Its durability, resistance to impact, and ability to preserve product freshness make it a popular choice for various industries. Additionally, the recyclability of rigid plastic packaging aligns with sustainability initiatives, enhancing its market appeal. Companies continue to invest in research and development to improve the material's properties and create innovative designs, further expanding its applications.

Research Analysis

The rigid plastic packaging market is a significant sector in the global plastics industry, with key materials including Polypropylene (PP), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These plastics find extensive applications in various industries such as food and beverages, agriculture, aerospace, medical, consumer goods, and others. Food and beverages dominate the market, with applications in fruit jars, juice containers, water bottles, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Agriculture uses rigid plastic packaging for seedlings, fertilizer bags, and other applications. Aerospace relies on it for fuel tanks and other components. In the medical sector, it is used for packaging medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Consumer goods, including cosmetics and toiletries, also utilize rigid plastic packaging. PET is widely used for sun care, skin care, oral care, perfume, body care, ornamental cosmetics, and hair care products. Recycling rates for rigid plastic packaging are increasing, with extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, and thermoforming being common manufacturing processes. Fiber-based materials are also gaining popularity as sustainable alternatives.

Market Research Overview

The rigid plastic packaging market encompasses a wide range of applications, including food and beverages, agriculture, aerospace, medical, consumer goods, and more. Key materials in this market are Polypropylene (PP), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Rigid plastic packaging is used to create various products such as bottles, jars, fruit juice containers, food package containers, and foodie bags. Industries like agriculture, medical, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and household utilize rigid plastic packaging for items like cycle wheels, containers, electronics switches, and more. Recycling rates and technologies, sustainability, consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging, and stringent government regulations are major trends shaping the market. Products like mayonnaise, ketchup, water, juice, carbonated soft drinks, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical goods are commonly packaged using rigid plastic containers. Other materials like polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and bioplastics are also used in this market. The market is influenced by various factors including product safety, customizable packaging, extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and government restrictions. E-commerce sales and online retail are also driving growth in the rigid plastic packaging market. Industries like sun care, skin care, oral care, perfume, body care, ornamental cosmetics, hair care, and fiber-based materials are also part of the market landscape. Rigid plastic packaging is used for various applications in the food industry, including meat, seafood, poultry, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Bottles



Containers



Caps And Closures

Others

End-user



Food



Healthcare



Cosmetic And Toiletries



Beverages

Industrial

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

