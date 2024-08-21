TWFG Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TWFG ("TWFG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWFG ), announced today that it will report its second quarter 2024 and operating results after the close on

Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024.

The Company will hold a call to discuss the results at 9am ET on August 28th. To access the call by phone, participants can

register at this

where they will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on TWFG's investor relations website at

href="" rel="nofollow" twf .

Gordy Bunch - Founder and CEO The Woodlands Financial Group, TWFG Insurance (PRNewsfoto/The Woodlands Financial Group)

Continue Reading

A webcast replay of the call will be available at

for one year following the call.



About TWFG

TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG ) is a high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States and represents hundreds of insurance carriers that underwrite personal lines and commercial lines risks.

For more information, please visit

twfg

or

twfg/freedom .



Contacts



Investor Contact:

Jeff Arricale

TWFG, Inc. –

SVP Strategy and Capital Markets

E-mail:

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – CMO

E-mail:

[email protected]

SOURCE TWFG, Inc.