TWFG Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Results
Date
8/21/2024 6:00:59 PM
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
TWFG Inc. ("TWFG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWFG ), announced today that it will report its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the market close on
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9am ET on August 28th. To access the call by phone, participants can
register at this LINK
where they will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on TWFG's investor relations website at
twf
Gordy Bunch - Founder and CEO The Woodlands Financial Group, TWFG Insurance (PRNewsfoto/The Woodlands Financial Group)
A webcast replay of the call will be available at
for one year following the call.
About TWFG
TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG ) is a high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States and represents hundreds of insurance carriers that underwrite personal lines and commercial lines risks.
For more information, please visit
twfg
or
twfg/freedom .
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Jeff Arricale
TWFG, Inc. –
SVP Strategy and Capital Markets
E-mail:
[email protected]
PR Contact:
Alex Bunch
TWFG, Inc. – CMO
E-mail:
[email protected]
SOURCE TWFG, Inc.
