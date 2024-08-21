BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK NAMES PAMELA J. MONTPELIER SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GROWTH AND EXPERIENCE OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher Dowd, President and CEO Ballston Spa National BankBALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO of Ballston Spa National (BSNB), today announced that Pamela J. Montpelier has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Growth and Experience Officer.Ms. Montpelier is a highly skilled banking professional with more than three decades working in the industry. Most recently she served as Strategic Sales Director for Generations Gold Inc., a financial services company that provides financial institutions with strategies for deposit acquisition and revenue growth.Prior to her position at Generations Gold, Ms. Montpelier served as President & CEO/Chairperson of the Bank Board of Strata Bank, a respected Massachusetts-based community bank with eight locations that was acquired by Middlesex Savings Bank in 2008 as part of a strategic consolidation.In her new role, Ms. Montpelier will be responsible for overseeing three of the bank's divisions, Retail Banking, Marketing and Wealth Management Solutions, providing cross-functional leadership to direct new business growth, product enhancements and rollouts and initiate community engagement programs.“Pam is a visionary leader who understands the commitment and drive necessary to mentor a team and create programs that engage the community,” noted Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO of BSNB.“I am looking forward to capitalizing on our past successes, driving new growth and providing an unparalleled level of customer experience.”Ms. Montpelier has also received several awards and accolades for her work. She was named“Most Powerful Woman in Banking” by U.S. Banker Magazine, ranking #13 of the top 25 female bankers in the US in 2005 and one of the magazine's“25 Women to Watch” in 2006, and was United Chamber of Commerce's“Businessperson of the Year” in 2004 for outstanding service to the community.“This is a full-circle moment for me,” said Montpelier.“BSNB shares my philosophy of the importance of community and how local banks can deliver products and services that not only meet the needs of today's customers but exceed their expectations in every interaction they have with us.” She continued,“I am excited to put my experience to work for a bank that is so closely aligned with my beliefs about what banking can be.”Ms. Montpelier resides in Ballston Spa, NY and looks forward to playing an active role in her new, dynamic community.

