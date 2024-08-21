Colombia Advances in Maritime Surveillance with Innovative Drone Use

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian Navy has started to equip its FS 1500 class light frigates with the advanced Shield AI/Martin V-Bat 128 drones.



These vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones aim to elevate intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.



The initiative received a substantial donation from the United States Navy, showcasing a solid bilateral commitment to enhancing defense and security throughout the Americas.



Vice Admiral Juan Rozo announced this deployment, emphasizing the drones' significant enhancement of Colombia's operational capabilities.



Furthermore, these drones play a pivotal role in combating Caribbean Sea crime.







The 2016 Unitas naval exercises first tested these drones, signifying a major progression in Colombia's naval technology.



After successful trials by the corvette ARC Nariño, Colombia decided to add these drones to its fleet.

Key Features of the V-Bat 128







Design and Utility: Tailored for both land and shipboard operations, the V-Bat 128 drone removes the need for traditional launch and recovery systems. It spans 2.74 meters in length with a 2.95-meter wingspan.



Performance: It boasts a ten-hour flight endurance and can take off with a maximum weight of 56.6 kg, enhancing its operational reach.



Versatility: The drone supports various payloads, including electro-optical cameras, medium-wave infrared sensors, an automatic identification system, and synthetic aperture radar.

Mobility: Its design facilitates quick assembly and transport, compatible with light tactical vehicles or helicopters akin to the UH-15.



By introducing the V-Bat 128 drones, Colombia marks a significant technological step forward.These enhancements in maritime surveillance equip Colombi to better tackle criminal activities in its waters.This initiative boosts Colombia's defense and highlights the importance of global cooperation for peace and security.Colombia Advances in Maritime Surveillance with Innovative Drone Use