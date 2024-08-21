Dubai To Host World's Most Expensive Bodybuilding Championship

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 6:10 PM

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will host the second edition of the Binous Classic Bodybuilding Championship, which includes sports competitions and an exhibition, on September 7th and 8th.

A total of 700 male and female players will compete for cash prizes amounting to Dh1.2 million, the highest prize value for a championship in its category in the world.

The Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation announced the details of the two-day event at a press conference held at Dubai Sports Council today in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Federation; Saeed Hareb the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; and Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Abdullah Al Sharqi said, ''Binous Classic Championship is one of the most important championships supervised by the Federation, especially since the Binous Gym is a strategic partner of the Federation.''

This landmark event aims to bring together athletes, sports enthusiasts, and spectators from around the world to showcase their skills, passion, and sportsmanship.

