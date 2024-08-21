The Netherlands Buying 51 Mobile Radars For Ukraine Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, says the Netherlands is buying mobile radars for Ukraine, to be delivered before the end of the year.

The minister reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

"Russia is unscrupulously attacking with drones. A reliable air defense is vital. Therefore, we are purchasing 51 mobile radars for Ukraine. The supplier of these radars is the Dutch company Robin Radar Systems. This year they will be in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The states it is buying 51 mobile drone detection systems for Ukraine. The contract with Robin Radar Systems was signed in The Hague today.

The systems are able to detect small drones and not confuse them with birds. A unique feature of radars is that they operate on a mobile platform. The Dutch Ministry of Defense will transfer these systems to Ukraine later this year.

Radars monitor the airspace to detect drones, including those flying at high velocity.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 4, during the Air Force Day celebrations, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighter jets in the Ukrainian sky, emphasizing the start of a new stage in the development of the nation's Air Force.