US, Turkish Fms Discuss Commitment To Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan discussed on Wednesday their countries' shared commitments to creating conditions for a permanent ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

During a telephone call, Blinken spoke with Fidan about the Secretary's recent trip to the Middle East, Vedant Pantel, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State, said in a statement.

They also discussed "ongoing efforts to prevent regional escalation, bringing the hostages home, and ensuring vital humanitarian aid reaches those in need in Gaza," he noted.

In addition, they focused on a range of regional issues, according to the statement. (end)

