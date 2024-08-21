Israeli Occupation Kills 38 Palestinians In New Gaza Massacre

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Civil defense and authorities in Gaza announced on Wednesday the recovery of 38 martyrs in a series of massacres committed by the Israeli in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense said that its medical teams recovered the bodies of 20 Palestinians from different areas in the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Medical teams transported displaced civilians from targeted camps to Nasser Hospital, transporting dozens of to receive necessary medical treatment, it added.

According to health authorities in the Gaza Strip, their teams transported seven martyrs, among them children, in a shelling by Israeli warplanes and artillery on the east of Deir Al-Balah city, which was overrun by vehicles and is displacing thousands of residents to the West of the city.

Medical teams recovered three martyrs at Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip, to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after a group of citizens were shelled the sea line near the Western Netzarim Junction.

Four martyrs were also recovered after attacking a group of Palestinians near Dawla Junction south of Gaza city.

Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house in the new camp at Nuseirat camp, killing a mother and three of her children.

Gaza health authorities previously announced that 50 Palestinians who were martyred, and 124 Palestinians who were injured, were transferred to hospitals following massacres committed late Tuesday, raising the number of genocide victims up to 40,228 martyrs. (end)

wab









MENAFN21082024000071011013ID1108586397