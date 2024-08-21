Egypt Rejects Forced Displacement Of Palestinians -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty reiterated on Wednesday his country's utter refusal of any plans to displace Palestinians from their lands.

This came in Abdelatty's meeting with Jibril Rajoub, Secretary General of the Palestinian Central Committee of Fatah, the Ministry's spokesperson Ahmad Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The meeting's discussions focused on Egypt's initiatives to halt the war in Gaza and broker a ceasefire agreement, Abdelatty detailed Egypt's ongoing communications with various parties aimed at ending the war and facilitating a prisoner exchange in Gaza, the statement said.

He also outlined Egypt's efforts to rally international support for the recognition of the Palestinian state, underscoring the necessity of a permanent and just solution to the conflict through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Both parties agreed on the importance of basing any proposed solution to the Palestinian conflict on the unity of Palestinian territories and adherence to relevant international resolutions. (end)

