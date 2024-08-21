14 People Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion In India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- At least 14 workers were killed and 50 others following a reactor explosion in a company in Anakapalle district of southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon.

The reactor exploded at Escientia Co. at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone near Visakhapatnam, causing a huge fire that killed 14 people and injured 50 others, Indo-Asian News Service reported.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force, fire personnel, and engaged in rescue operation and saved workers trapped on the third floor of the building and the injured were taken to hospitals in Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam.

According to reports at the time of explosion around 387 employees were present in the company.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to treatment for the injured. (end)

atk









MENAFN21082024000071011013ID1108586395