Siemens Emobility Chooses Minerva CQ To Deliver AI-Enhanced Support For Electric Vehicle Charging Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As EVs become increasingly mainstream, the need for exceptional customer support in digital and human agent interactions has never been greater,” - Daniel McLaughlinSUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Minerva CQ , the leader in real-time collaborative AI for the enterprise, today announced that Siemens' US eMobility business, a provider of end-to-end EV charging infrastructure solutions, has chosen Minerva CQ to enhance its customer service experience.



Siemens eMobility will use Minerva CQ's artificial intelligence (AI) copilot, the EV industry's first and only AI solution specifically designed to augment customer support agents. Minerva CQ's AI copilot will assist Siemens' agents in real-time during customer conversations. As the customer describes their issue, Minerva's AI copilot dynamically populates the agent's screen with workflows, dialogue suggestions, behavioral cues, and accurate and relevant information to guide the agent in resolving the customer's issue. This empowers Siemens agents to concentrate on delivering exceptional customer experiences without distractions. Initial results with the Siemens eMobility team showed a notable decrease in average handle time (AHT) of more than 30 percent, effectively saving the customers time and boosting agent productivity.



“As EVs become increasingly mainstream, the need for exceptional customer support in digital and human agent interactions has never been greater", said Daniel McLaughlin, Head of Order Execution and Service, Siemens eMobility North America.“We are providing the US market with IoT-enabled hardware, software and services for AC and DC charging and remain committed to providing the best experience for our customers."



Minerva CQ's AI copilot uses the latest retrieval augmented generation (RAG) technique with a large language model (LLM) built specifically for EV charging customer support. This empowers Siemens agents to resolve highly complex issues such as installation troubleshooting and billing disputes, as well as answering highly technical questions with confidence.



"Siemens eMobility's dedication to exceptional customer service continually inspires us,” said Cosimo Spera, PhD, Founder and CEO of Minerva CQ.“We are excited to partner with Siemens as they empower their human contact center agents with the Minerva CQ AI copilot to enrich both customer and agent experiences in the rapidly evolving EV charging industry.”



About Minerva CQ



Minerva CQ, the leader in real-time collaborative AI for the enterprise, is an agent assist platform that drives the customer interaction forward with the most effective and efficient resolution. Agent workflows, dialogue suggestions, behavioral cues, and knowledge surfacing give agents true real-time guidance to boost FCR, CSAT, and NPS while reducing AHT and agent onboarding times. In the broader enterprise, Minerva CQ augments agents supporting field technicians with knowledge surfacing so they can tackle complex issues, repairs, and logistics.



