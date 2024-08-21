Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (Von Nuways AG)
Date
8/21/2024 2:26:43 PM
|
Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG
21.08.2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG
| Company Name:
| Flughafen Wien AG
| ISIN:
| AT00000VIE62
|
| Reason for the research:
| Update
| Recommendation:
| HOLD
| from:
| 21.08.2024
| Target price:
| EUR 59.00
| Last rating change:
|
| Analyst:
| Henry Wendisch
Q2 review: sound results and upbeat cash generation
Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released sound Q2 results in which sales growth and cash generation remained upbeat while EBITDA margins have reached cruising altitude detail:
Sales
came
in at €
278m , +12% yoy (eNuW: € 273m; eCons: € 277m) mostly driven by airport charges (+15% yoy; 43% of sales) but also by a strong contribution of Malta (+12% yoy; 14% of sales).
EBITDA
arrived
in
line
with expectations at €
125m (eNuW: € 125m; eCons: € 124m), up 13% yoy with an almost constant margin of 45.1%, +0.5pp yoy, due to low operating leverage. On a positive note, the segment 'Handling & Security Services' surprised positively with a better than expected EBITDA of € 4.7m (vs. eNuW: € 0.7m) due to a more favorable shift towards cargo (YTD cargo volume: +18% yoy). - see p. 2 for details
FCF arrived
better
than expected at €
68m
(eNuW: € 44m; H1'24: € 99m) implying 25% FCF margin, thanks to a strong
CFO
of €
110m (eNuW: € 112m) and lower than expected, but still expanded
CAPEX
of €
42m (+222% yoy; eNuW: € 68m) due to the terminal 3 expansion. Given that FWAG expects > € 200m in CAPEX for FY'24e (H1'24: € 79m), the second half of the year should see higher CAPEX (eNuW: € 131m in H2) and thus a lower FCF (eNuW: € 52m in H2). Nevertheless, as of H1'24, net liquidity grew by 42% yoy to €
349m (eNuW: € 353m), showing that despite (1) a dividend payment of € 118m in Q2'24, (2) complete debt repayment in Q4'23 and (3) the new CAPEX cycle, FWAG can nonetheless expand its already strong net cash position.
Furterhmore, July passenger numbers were released and amounted to 4.4m (+7.7% yoy) on group level, exceeding our expectation of 4.3m and implying a YTD growth of +10% yoy which is on a similar level to European peers (see p. 2). Consequently, FWAG slightly
raised
its passenger
guidance from 'around' 39m (3% yoy) to 'more than' 39m on group level (eNuW: 40.7m, +7% yoy), but left the financial guidance unchanged which remains in line with our estimates.
All in all, solid release. FWAG remains a highly cash generative, monopolistic
business
with a
healthy
balance sheet, providing stable and slightly growing dividends for mid- and longterm investors. Nevertheless, we do not see share price triggers in the near-term and reiterate our HOLD recommendation with unchanged PT of
€
59.00 , based on DCF. Get in touch with management
You can download the research here:
For additional information visit our website:
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web:
Email: ...
LinkedIn:
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
MENAFN21082024004691010666ID1108586257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.