Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI), EIB Close On Loan Restructuring Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products and on providing contract development and organization (“CDMO”) services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, has closed on its previously announced loan restructuring agreement. According to the announcement, the agreement is with the European (“EIB”) and includes an amendment.

Specifically, the agreement notes that“in connection with the transaction, an amount equal to approximately

EUR 26.6

million (equal to approximately $29

million), including interest accrued to date, owed by the company to the EIB under the finance contract was converted into 1,000 preferred shares, no par value per share, of the company. Following such conversion, the total outstanding amount owed by the company to the EIB is

EUR 250,000

(equal to approximately $273,000

). The outstanding amount has a maturity date of Dec.

31, 2031, is not prepayable in advance, and no interest accrues or is due and payable on such amount.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics

is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, derisked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) providing

biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and preclinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early-stage biotech drug-development companies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

